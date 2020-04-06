The Roll-Up bonus episode: Jon Mooallem on the Great Alaskan Earthquake

The Roll-Up bonus episode: Jon Mooallem on the Great Alaskan EarthquakeLeafly PodcastsApril 6, 2020
Leafly Podcast
Bonus Episode: “This Is Chance!” author Jon Mooallem
This week:
The first in a series of bonus episodes to get us through the pandemic: The author of This Is Chance! talks about disaster psychology and the absence of panic.
Read more about Jon’s book and order it from Indiebound or Amazon.
WTF is this all about now?
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.
Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.
Recent episodes:
About Our Music:
Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.