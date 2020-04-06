 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Podcasts

The Roll-Up bonus episode: Jon Mooallem on the Great Alaskan Earthquake

April 6, 2020
During the quake, portions of Anchorage's 4th Avenue just dropped nine feet. (Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Leafly Podcast

Bonus Episode: “This Is Chance!” author Jon Mooallem

This week:

The first in a series of bonus episodes to get us through the pandemic: The author of This Is Chance! talks about disaster psychology and the absence of panic.

Read more about Jon’s book and order it from Indiebound or Amazon.

WTF is this all about now?

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

