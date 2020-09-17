Politics National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 22. Here’s how to register Bruce Barcott September 17, 2020 Share Twitter Facebook Share Print National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 22. Are you registered? It's easy to check. (AdobeStock)

The Nov. 3, 2020, general election may be the most important election in your lifetime. The National Voter Registration Day project is the nation’s largest nonpartisan effort to get out the vote.

The quickest way to register to vote is to use the portal created by the National Voter Registration Day project, or the one created by the Cannabis Voter Project. Both work well. They’ll check your registration status in an instant, and guide you through the process if you’re not registered. It’s quick and easy.

Register via the Cannabis Voter Project:

Voter registration deadlines in your state

Please note: The dates listed below are absolute last-second drop-dead deadlines for online registration. In-person and registration-by-mail deadlines are often weeks earlier than the dates below. Do not wait until the last minute. There could be delays or glitches. Register right now, today, immediately. Get it done.

Alabama: Oct. 19

Alaska: Oct. 2

Arizona: Oct. 2

Arkansas: Oct. 2

California: Oct. 19

Colorado: Oct. 23

Connecticut: Oct. 23

Delaware: Oct. 9

District of Columbia: Oct. 9

Florida: Oct. 2

Georgia: Oct. 5

Hawaii: Oct. 2

Idaho: Oct. 9

Illinois: Oct. 16

Indiana: Oct. 5

Iowa: Oct. 23

Kansas: Oct. 9

Kentucky: Oct. 2

Louisiana: Oct. 2

Maine: No online registration. In-person registration is possible up to Election Day (Nov. 3).

Maryland: Oct. 9

Massachusetts: Oct. 9

Michigan: Oct. 16

Minnesota: Oct. 16

Mississippi: No online registration. In-person and mail registration deadline is Oct. 2.

Missouri: Oct. 7

Montana: No online registration. Mail registration deadline is Oct. 2, in-person registration is available up to Election Day (Nov. 3).

Nebraska: Oct. 16

Nevada: Oct. 29

New Hampshire: No online registration. To be safe, mail-in registration should be postmarked by Oct. 6. Other dates vary by town/city/county.

New Jersey: No online registration. Mail and in-person registration deadline is Oct. 16.

New Mexico: Oct. 2

New York: Oct. 9

North Carolina: Oct. 9

North Dakota: No online registration. North Dakota does not have voter registration. Simply bring valid government-issued photo ID that includes proof of residency to the polling place.

Ohio: Oct. 2

Oklahoma: No online registration. Oct. 9 is the deadline for in-person and mail registration.

Oregon: Oct. 13

Pennsylvania: Oct. 16

Rhode Island: Oct. 2

South Carolina: Oct. 2

South Dakota: No online registration. In-person and mail registration deadline is Oct. 16.

Tennessee: Oct. 2

Texas: No online registration. In-person and mail registration due Oct. 2.

Utah: Oct. 27

Vermont: Nov. 3

Virginia: Oct. 9

Washington: Oct. 26

West Virginia: Oct. 13

Wisconsin: Oct. 14

Wyoming: No online registration. In-person and mail registration deadline is Oct. 20.

