Election 2020: All you need to know about cannabis legalization on the ballot

Quick facts:

When is the election?

Primary elections occur state-by-state through September.

Super Tuesday is March 5, with 14 state primaries that account for 40% of the US population.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

How do I vote?

Use Headcount’s Cannabis Voter Project to help you register to vote.

Voter registration deadlines vary by state, and voting method. Do not delay.

Where do I vote?

Depending on the state, you can vote early by mail, absentee vote, bring your absentee ballot to the polls, or vote at a polling station on Election Day. Click here to find your polling place.

What am I voting on?

The next President of the United States. Also: 33 US Senate seats; all 435 seats in the House of Representatives; 11 state governors; thousands of state senators and representatives; and many local city council, or county supervisorial races.

What’s at stake?

Everything for cannabis: Federal and state adult-use cannabis legalization; medical cannabis policy reform; state-level legalization; as well the state and local leaders who will implement or block reform. To give an example, about 79,000 votes in three states decided the 2016 presidential election. By contrast, 100 million eligible voters did not vote in that election.

Who should I vote for?

It’s up to you. Read Leafly’s guides below, and other groups’ endorsements. Ask local and state candidates where they stand on legalization, and legal stores.

NORML recently graded governors on cannabis policy.

The Cannabis Voter Project tallies how members of Congress have voted on cannabis.

The State of the Leaf 2020

A total of 34 states now allow medical marijuana. Of those, 11 states plus Washington, D.C. have also legalized cannabis for adults 21 and older. Here’s our map of which states are legal, featured in Leafy’s 2020 Jobs Count.

Cannabis on 2020 state ballots

These states may have legalization measures on the Nov. 2020 ballot.

State Medical or Recreational Name/Sponsor Signatures needed Signature deadline Arizona Recreational Smart & Safe Arizona 237,465 July 2 Arkansas Recreational Arkansans for Cannabis Reform 89,151 July 3 Florida Recreational Make It Legal Florida Effort abandoned Now looking at 2022 Idaho Medical Idaho Cannabis Coalition 55,057 April 30 Mississippi Medical Mississippians for Compassionate Care 85,000 Signatures submitted Sept. 2019 Montana Recreational (two measures have been filed) New Approach Montana 25,468 and 50,936, respectively Nebraska Medical Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws Unclear Unclear New Jersey Recreational (Advisory vote only) Placed on ballot by Legislature None necessary North Dakota Recreational LegalizeND 13,452 July 6 Ohio Recreational Cleveland attorney Tom Haren 443,000 July 1 Oklahoma Recreational New Approach PAC 178,000 90 days after approval South Dakota Medical New Approach South Dakota On Nov. 2020 ballot as Initiated Measure 26 Completed

Presidential candidate positions on cannabis

Where they stand: Every original presidential candidate’s policy on cannabis, legalization, and drug reform.

Each candidates’ marijuana record, plans

Want to know more about each candidate’s past and present legalization policies? Click below.

Joe Biden:

Mike Bloomberg:

Pete Buttigieg:

Amy Klobuchar:

Where presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stands on marijuana (via Marijuana Moment)

Bernie Sanders:

Elizabeth Warren:

What about Trump?

President Trump has been all over the place with his opinions on federal cannabis legalization, medical marijuana, and drug policy in general.

Here’s a selection of our latest coverage:

Primary election schedule

Date State Primary or caucus Winner February 3 Iowa Caucus Buttigieg/Sanders February 11 New Hampshire Primary Bernie Sanders February 22 Nevada Caucus Bernie Sanders February 29 South Carolina Primary March 3

SUPER TUESDAY Alabama Primary Arkansas Primary California Primary Colorado Primary Maine Primary Massachusetts Primary Minnesota Primary North Carolina Primary Oklahoma Primary Tennessee Primary Texas Primary Utah Primary Vermont Primary Virginia Primary March 10 Idaho Primary Michigan Primary Mississippi Primary Missouri Primary North Dakota Primary Washington Primary March 17 Arizona Primary Florida Primary Illinois Primary Ohio Primary March 24 Georgia Primary April 4 Alaska Primary Hawaii Primary Louisiana Primary Wyoming Caucus April 7 Wisconsin Primary April 28 Connecticut Primary Delaware Primary Maryland Primary New York Primary Pennsylvania Primary Rhode Island Primary May 2 Kansas Primary May 5 Indiana Primary May 12 Nebraska Primary West Virginia Primary May 19 Kentucky Primary Oregon Primary June 2 Montana Primary New Jersey Primary New Mexico Primary South Dakota Primary July 13-16 Democratic Convention Milwaukee August 24-27 Republican Convention Charlotte November 3 2020 Election

Sign up for Leafly’s weekly email newsletter to stay current on cannabis politics.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.