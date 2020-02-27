Election 2020: All you need to know about cannabis legalization on the ballot

Election 2020: All you need to know about cannabis legalization on the ballotLeafly StaffFebruary 27, 2020
Quick facts:
When is the election?
- Primary elections occur state-by-state through September.
- Super Tuesday is March 5, with 14 state primaries that account for 40% of the US population.
- The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
How do I vote?
- Use Headcount’s Cannabis Voter Project to help you register to vote.
- Voter registration deadlines vary by state, and voting method. Do not delay.
Where do I vote?
Depending on the state, you can vote early by mail, absentee vote, bring your absentee ballot to the polls, or vote at a polling station on Election Day. Click here to find your polling place.
What am I voting on?
The next President of the United States. Also: 33 US Senate seats; all 435 seats in the House of Representatives; 11 state governors; thousands of state senators and representatives; and many local city council, or county supervisorial races.
What’s at stake?
Everything for cannabis: Federal and state adult-use cannabis legalization; medical cannabis policy reform; state-level legalization; as well the state and local leaders who will implement or block reform. To give an example, about 79,000 votes in three states decided the 2016 presidential election. By contrast, 100 million eligible voters did not vote in that election.
Who should I vote for?
- It’s up to you. Read Leafly’s guides below, and other groups’ endorsements. Ask local and state candidates where they stand on legalization, and legal stores.
- NORML recently graded governors on cannabis policy.
- The Cannabis Voter Project tallies how members of Congress have voted on cannabis.
The State of the Leaf 2020
A total of 34 states now allow medical marijuana. Of those, 11 states plus Washington, D.C. have also legalized cannabis for adults 21 and older. Here’s our map of which states are legal, featured in Leafy’s 2020 Jobs Count.
Cannabis on 2020 state ballots
These states may have legalization measures on the Nov. 2020 ballot.
|State
|Medical or Recreational
|Name/Sponsor
|Signatures needed
|Signature deadline
|Arizona
|Recreational
|Smart & Safe Arizona
|237,465
|July 2
|Arkansas
|Recreational
|Arkansans for Cannabis Reform
|89,151
|July 3
|Florida
|Recreational
|Make It Legal Florida
|Effort abandoned
|Now looking at 2022
|Idaho
|Medical
|Idaho Cannabis Coalition
|55,057
|April 30
|Mississippi
|Medical
|Mississippians for Compassionate Care
|85,000
|Signatures submitted Sept. 2019
|Montana
|Recreational (two measures have been filed)
|New Approach Montana
|25,468 and 50,936, respectively
|Nebraska
|Medical
|Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws
|Unclear
|Unclear
|New Jersey
|Recreational
|(Advisory vote only)
|Placed on ballot by Legislature
|None necessary
|North Dakota
|Recreational
|LegalizeND
|13,452
|July 6
|Ohio
|Recreational
|Cleveland attorney Tom Haren
|443,000
|July 1
|Oklahoma
|Recreational
|New Approach PAC
|178,000
|90 days after approval
|South Dakota
|Medical
|New Approach South Dakota
|On Nov. 2020 ballot as Initiated Measure 26
|Completed
Presidential candidate positions on cannabis
Where they stand: Every original presidential candidate’s policy on cannabis, legalization, and drug reform.
Each candidates’ marijuana record, plans
Want to know more about each candidate’s past and present legalization policies? Click below.
Joe Biden:
- Joe Biden’s drug war record is so much worse than you think
- Former drug warrior Biden unveils cannabis decriminalization plan
- Biden pledges tepid support for cannabis half-measure
Mike Bloomberg:
Pete Buttigieg:
- Pete Buttigieg wants to end the war on weed—but not in South Bend
- Mayor Pete gets schooled at a ‘tidy’ Las Vegas cannabis grow
Amy Klobuchar:
- Where presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stands on marijuana (via Marijuana Moment)
Bernie Sanders:
- Is Bernie Sanders still ahead of the curve on cannabis?
- Bernie says he’d legalize cannabis through executive order
- Bernie Sanders co-sponsors the Marijuana Justice Act
Elizabeth Warren:
- How Elizabeth Warren became a cannabis champion without ever getting high
- Here’s what’s in Elizabeth Warren’s legalization plan
What about Trump?
President Trump has been all over the place with his opinions on federal cannabis legalization, medical marijuana, and drug policy in general.
Here’s a selection of our latest coverage:
- Why is Trump targeting medical marijuana in an election year?
- Time to admit it: Trump opposes cannabis legalization
- Could Trump pull a ‘cannabis surprise’ in 2020? It’s not impossible
Primary election schedule
|Date
|State
|Primary or caucus
|Winner
|February 3
|Iowa
|Caucus
|Buttigieg/Sanders
|February 11
|New Hampshire
|Primary
|Bernie Sanders
|February 22
|Nevada
|Caucus
|Bernie Sanders
|February 29
|South Carolina
|Primary
|March 3
SUPER TUESDAY
|Alabama
|Primary
|Arkansas
|Primary
|California
|Primary
|Colorado
|Primary
|Maine
|Primary
|Massachusetts
|Primary
|Minnesota
|Primary
|North Carolina
|Primary
|Oklahoma
|Primary
|Tennessee
|Primary
|Texas
|Primary
|Utah
|Primary
|Vermont
|Primary
|Virginia
|Primary
|March 10
|Idaho
|Primary
|Michigan
|Primary
|Mississippi
|Primary
|Missouri
|Primary
|North Dakota
|Primary
|Washington
|Primary
|March 17
|Arizona
|Primary
|Florida
|Primary
|Illinois
|Primary
|Ohio
|Primary
|March 24
|Georgia
|Primary
|April 4
|Alaska
|Primary
|Hawaii
|Primary
|Louisiana
|Primary
|Wyoming
|Caucus
|April 7
|Wisconsin
|Primary
|April 28
|Connecticut
|Primary
|Delaware
|Primary
|Maryland
|Primary
|New York
|Primary
|Pennsylvania
|Primary
|Rhode Island
|Primary
|May 2
|Kansas
|Primary
|May 5
|Indiana
|Primary
|May 12
|Nebraska
|Primary
|West Virginia
|Primary
|May 19
|Kentucky
|Primary
|Oregon
|Primary
|June 2
|Montana
|Primary
|New Jersey
|Primary
|New Mexico
|Primary
|South Dakota
|Primary
|July 13-16
|Democratic Convention
|Milwaukee
|August 24-27
|Republican Convention
|Charlotte
|November 3
|2020 Election