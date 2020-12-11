PAX vapes make small but mighty presents

Good things really do come in small packages. Case in point: Meet PAX, discreet and, convenient handheld vaporizers that are sure to be a big hit.

PAX has become a household name for cannabis vape products and has honed in on the best tech to deliver a clean high in a discreet way. And with options for those that love dry herb, concentrates, and cannabis oils, PAX offers a range of vaporizers that are sure to win the holidays.

Read on to discover why Pax Era Pro and PAX 3 are so highly coveted this season.

PAX Era Pro

There’s a lot to like about the PAX Era Pro. First, the tech:

For anyone keeping track of their faves, the Era Pro’s new software update called “My Pods” will be a hit. It gives users the ability to rate each cannabis concentrate pod they’ve tried in their Era Pro vape, and then track it and/or add it to a favorites list. The device also alerts users with haptic vibrations, which are those satisfying buzzes most familiar with smartphones.

Another unique feature is the PAXSmart™ technology, which automatically saves users’ ideal temperature settings along with a preferred dose setting. This means you can experience each strain and flavor just how you like it, every time. It’s a small personal touch, but it greatly improves the repeat experience.

The design is more sleek than ever, too, and fits perfectly into the palm, a pocket or bag. There are four colors to choose from, including more traditional Onyx and Platinum (black and silver) as well as brighter hues, like Crimson and Jade (a cherry red and an aqua blue) that add a punch of personality.

Courtesy PAX

In terms of safety, the Era Pro has you covered. It’s UL-certified, which is the highest safety standard for vaporizers and is an overall safer battery experience. The drop test and pressure tests also guarantee the device isn’t going to malfunction when you’re out on the ski slopes or adventuring.

In fact, TIME mag named the Era Pro in its 25 Best Products of CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer electronics show that happens annually in Vegas.

PAX 3

While the Era Pro has its benefits, the PAX 3 is also worth considering. It’s a dual-use vape, which means you can use either loose-leaf or concentrates, depending on your taste and preference. For certain users, this double action is a must.

Firstly, the top-selling device now comes in four new colorways, including Onyx, Sand, Burgundy, and Sage, all of which have a smooth metallic finish. It’s a little bigger than the Era Pro but still fits in the palm of your hand.

Courtesy PAX

The battery life is also impressive and will get you about 8 to 10 sessions before you need a charge. The USB port makes juicing up the device just as simple as charging a smartphone, and takes 90 minutes to get it back to full.

Speaking of quality, like Era Pro, it’s also UL-certified. It’s the first loose-leaf cannabis vaporizer in the world to secure this safety certification, really reinforcing that 10-year limited warranty. Now that’s peace of mind.

Like the Era Pro, the PAX 3 model connects to the PAX App, which can be used on desktop or downloaded for Android, and lets users customize temperatures and vapor outputs, and control flavor profiles.

PAX provides a well-rounded experience for the modern vape user and incidentally makes a really great gift.

