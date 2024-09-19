Alley Cat—IC Collective, Illinois, 2024

87 points out of 100

Price: $70 /eighth

Alley Cat marked my first experience with IC Collective flower, and it knocked my socks off as soon as I got a whiff of its unique gassy aroma, complete with a hint of sweet dessert. These buds are created from a high-quality lineage of Tits x Diablo OG. Alley Cat also features gorgeous orange hairs, creating an amazing flower coating.

Alley Cat induced a strong tingling sensation behind the eyes, yet it made me feel alert and suddenly very curious about my surroundings. I felt elated and focused on what else the beautiful night had in store for me. This was certainly the hybrid experience I have been searching for, and I am impressed with the special qualities that Alley Made helped me see and feel.