HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

T.I.T.S.

T.I.T.S. is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Forum Cookies. This strain is named after its acronym for This Is The Shit, which reflects its potent and flavorful profile. T.I.T.S. is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T.I.T.S. effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose T.I.T.S. when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by West Coast Cure, T.I.T.S. features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of T.I.T.S. typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a sativa-dominant hybrid that can help them feel happy and motivated. T.I.T.S. is also known for its shiny and sticky buds that resemble candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T.I.T.S., tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

T.I.T.S. strain effects

Creative

Energetic

Euphoric

T.I.T.S. strain helps with

  • Arthritis
    50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
  • Anorexia
    25% of people say it helps with Anorexia
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
