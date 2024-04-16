Best cannabis brands in Michigan: Top picks for 2024

Michigan’s cannabis landscape is teeming with innovation and quality, spanning a diverse range of products that satisfy both recreational enthusiasts and medical patients alike. After meticulously searching our comprehensive database and personally field-testing numerous offerings, Leafly’s experts have curated a list of four standout products that epitomize the best of the Great Lakes State’s cannabis market this year. From exceptionally potent pre-rolls to delectably infused edibles, these selections are guaranteed to enhance your cannabis experience in 2024.

1. 710 Labs: Moonbow 112 #1 Pre-Roll 710 Labs is known for its artisanal approach to cannabis, and the Moonbow 112 #1 pre-rolls are no exception. These two-gram doinks are perfect for any 4/20 celebration, crafted to provide superb airflow through a larger noodle size. With a sweet berry and floral note profile, Moonbow 112 #1 offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that’s both enjoyable and potent. Ideal for sharing or solo relaxation, these pre-rolls set the standard for premium cannabis experiences in Michigan. shop Moonbow 112 #1



2. Jeeter: Strawberry Shortcake Infused Indica Pre-Roll Jeeter’s Strawberry Shortcake is a phenomenal strain bred by Cannarado and pheno-hunted by the Jungle Boyz. Part of the Exotikz lineup, this strain features a robust strawberry flavor thanks to its genetics from White Wookie and The White. Known for delivering euphoric bliss and making any couch feel like a slice of heaven, this infused indica pre-roll is perfect for winding down in euphoric relaxation. shop Jeeter

3. Camino: Watermelon Lemonade 200mg Gummies Camino’s Watermelon Lemonade “Bliss” gummies are a delightful way to experience cannabis. With 20mg of THC per gummy and a total of 200mg THC per package, these edibles combine juicy watermelon and tart citrus flavors that transport you to a blissful beach. Enhanced with a blend of sativa and indica-like terpenes such as limonene, beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, and nerolidol, these gummies offer a balanced and profoundly therapeutic experience, reducing stress and inflammation while promoting a happy, relaxed state. shop Camino

4. Sapphire Farms: Hella Jelly Organic Hybrid Pre-Roll Sapphire Farms’ Hella Jelly pre-rolls are crafted from organically grown, 100% flower, ensuring a high-quality smoke that resonates with both purity and potency. A sativa-dominant hybrid resulting from a cross of Notorious T.H.C., Very Cherry, and Hella Jelly BX3, Hella Jelly was a standout in the 2019 Phenotype Mega-Hunt. This strain is celebrated for its potent, fruity profile and impressive trichome production, providing effects that are strong yet manageable, with a hint of CBG and CBD for added therapeutic benefits. shop Hella Jelly

Exploring Michigan’s Cannabis Excellence

Michigan’s cannabis offerings are diverse and tailored to meet a broad spectrum of needs and preferences. These brands and products are at the forefront of innovation in the cannabis industry, providing exceptional quality and memorable experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or a newcomer to cannabis, these products are sure to enhance your appreciation for what Michigan has to offer.

As the market continues to evolve, staying informed about the latest and greatest in cannabis will help ensure that you are always at the forefront of the cannabis experience. Enjoy the rich cannabis culture of Michigan, and discover why these products are favored by consumers across the state.