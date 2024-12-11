Spark joy with Super Boof—Leafly Strain of the Year 2024

Go ahead and giggle, America—it’s the best medicine.

A tasty, goofy, critically acclaimed new weed variety named “Super Boof” has become Leafly Strain of the Year 2024.

Why?

The citrusy, scrumptious hybrid Super Boof took over more dispensary menus nationwide than nearly any new strain in 2024.

Budtenders also recommend Super Boof more than any other new strain, according to our massive 2024 Leafly Budtender’s Choice Survey.

Furthermore, prickly critics continue to give Super Boof top props—a citrus, cookie counterpoint to the market’s usual ‘candy-gas’ flavor. The cultivar bested all comers in the ice water hash category on Dec. 8 at the influential, invite-only Ego Clash of Mendocino County, CA.

Super Boof’s commercial triumph and critical reception among budtenders and the cannerati offer just one crumb of an inspiring Cinderella story. Let’s further unmask Super Boof.

The experience of Super Boof

Super Boof. (Kandid Kush for Leafly)

Super Boof is a cross of Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies, made by a working dad and foodie in San Diego, CA who moonlights as the breeder ‘Blockhead.’ He calls the strain Blockberry.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to make a fruit salad here,’” Blockhead tells Leafly. “I’ll get a fruit salad out of this thing.”

Michigan cloner Mobilejay popularized the cross—after he selected a type of Blockberry and jokingly dubbed it ‘Super Boof’. The cultivar has a large, blingy, green, purple look and a loud orange cookie smell.

When smoked, the taste stains the palate as the versatile effect hits right in the middle between calming and energizing. Reviewers report getting giggly, euphoric, and relaxed. They said it can help mainly with anxiety, depression, and stress. Since 2021, nearly 6,000 Leafly reviewers have favorited it. It holds an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Even though it tests plenty strong at more than 25% THC, Super Boof remains friendly to novices, and its biggest negative is cotton mouth.

Reviews say:

“Just a nice high.”

“Excellent day-starter.”

“Awesome strain.”

“Smells and tastes like straight orange zest.”

“2024 is the year of Super Boof in Michigan.”

“Gets me goofy high.”

‘An awesome little accident’

Super Boof. (Kandid Kush for Leafly)

Super Boof has super-humble origins compared to past Leafly Strain of the Year winners like Permanent Marker, Jealousy, and Wedding Cake from industry leader Seed Junky Genetics. Super Boof’s authentic, organic march to the top came grower-tested and smoker-approved. It never had a meteoric marketing blitz like Runtz.

Craft beer-loving hobbyist Blockhead made the cross in 2019 from just one pack each of Inhouse Genetics’ Black Cherry Punch and Oni Seed Co’s ‘Mountain’ Tropicana Cookies F2. Channeling Tony Stark toiling in the cave, Blockhead made the strain in his laundry room and backyard without the budget, staff, or lab equipment of the pros.

He didn’t hunt through 1,000 seedlings to find a winner, either. Blockberry (aka Super Boof) came from just two females of Black Cherry Punch and one male Trop Cookies—a “super-stinky stud with great structure.”

Blockhead made seeds in 2019 merely as a form of preservation. “I didn’t have a plan for any of those seeds, I thought I would bank them for later.”

‘Look at Super Boof go’

Blockhead considers himself a “seed junky”—someone who overspends on seeds to build up a big collection for collecting’s sake. “I just kept buying seeds like Pokemon cards.”

His network of fellow seed junkies connect online, mainly on Instagram, and Blockhead mailed a Michigan grower, cloner, and influencer by the name of Mobilejay five Blockberry seeds.

Mobilejay germinated them all and selected the best, but never with high expectations. The strain has its roots in Tangie, which is considered ‘played out’ and uncool by some pot snobs; like cargo shorts, or The Eagles.

Mobilejay remembers first growing it and “just joking around, like, ‘It’s going to be boof. These seeds are gonna suck.’”

Boof is scatological pot slang for middle to low-quality herb. But at the end of the harvest, the ‘boof’ in the corner had turned out big, beautiful, pungent, and potent.

“It was just a joke. ‘Look at Super Boof go!’ But the joke kind of stuck.”

Blockhead dislikes the glib name. But cannabis culture took ownership of the creation. The heroically ironic strain caught fire, and the flower started winning awards. “You can’t just take the name back,” said Mobilejay.

The rise of Super Boof

Super Boof. (Kandid Kush for Leafly)

Mobilejay pumped out cuttings of Super Boof from Michigan in 2021 and 2022. Receivers of the clone then mothered their cuttings and made more clones from the mothers, spreading Super Boof to Massachusetts and Oregon.

Super Boof is efficient to farm. She proved her worth to growers as a ‘yielder’—able to hit the crucial three pounds of dried, cured bud per grow light. Also essential: Super Boof produced gobs of hash when hydraulically pressed under heat to make ‘rosin’ and ‘live rosin.’

Twenty grams of Super Boof flower will produce nearly 1 gram of hash—a profitable yield of 4 to 5%.”

Mobilejay said, “My buddy in Boston called me at the end of 2021 and said, ‘Bro, she just dumps crazy, golden perfect hash—oh shit!”

“Then we started spreading the word and everybody started washing her, using it as their house strain.”

High light or low light? Indoors or out? Soil or hydroponics?

“She likes everything,” said Mobilejay. “She’s a MAC truck—you can throw tons of light at her and she’ll eat it.”

“She kills it outside,” he said, “very powdery mildew resistant. She’s a monster.”

Super Boof nearly doubled its presence on dispensary menus in the last year, reaching almost 2,000 shops in the US by December. Just a few others showed such menu velocity: Lemon Cherry Gelato, Permanent Marker, Cap Junky, Zoap, Glitter Bomb, and Cannarado’s Slushie. But none has as compelling a Cinderella story.

Super Boof awards roll in

Super Boof. (Kandid Kush for Leafly)

The cultivar proved as critically acclaimed as it is rewarding to grow.

It’s hard to track all the Super Boof wins, but they include:

High Times Cups in 2022 in Southern California and Alaska

Emerald Cup wins for ice water hash in 2023

Arizona High Times Cup win for flower in 2023

plus wins at the Oregon Leaf Bowl 2023

and San Diego Farmer’s Cup 2023

In October, Super Boof earned more total votes (21) nationally than any new strain besides Permanent Marker in a survey of more than 900 budtenders nationally—the Leafly Budtenders’ Choice Survey.

Sealing the deal—top-tier hashmaker Trichome Tortoise took back-to-back 2023 and 2024 1st place finishes in the Ego Clash for what he calls “Ze Boof” ice water hash. Dozens of picky, particular leading hashmakers judge the Ego Clash.

The final stamp of greatness: Haters

The final proof of Super Boof’s greatness and worthiness of Leafly Strain in the Year 2024? Like Chappell Roan or Taylor Swift—Super Boof’s dominance attracts trolls.

In early December, hash figure Terp Hova derided the strain on Instagram—the town square of weed—as ‘Tangie for guys who smoke in their mom’s basement.’ Lovers of Super Boof flooded the comments. The popularizers of Tangie, DNA Genetics and Crockett Family Farms, commented with amusement.

Blockhead takes the diss as a compliment. Out of more than 9,000 strains in the Leafly database—trolls farm engagement off his work.

“It was funny that so many people were butthurt. I didn’t give a shit. I was just stoked that he even knew what it was,” said Blockhead.

“It’s a new and improved version of Tangie for sure,” said Mobilejay. “People claim to hate on it. But I’ve been laughing for years now.”

Future Boof

Super Boof sits at the nexus of a group of modern, loud orange-flavored weed that’s different from the ‘candy-gas’ of Gelato, Runtz, Jealousy, Permanent Marker, and so forth.

There’s the parent Trop Cookies, Cherry Trop, Orange Creamsicle, L’Orange, Orange 43, Surf Seeds’ Point Break, and Masonic Seeds’ Wilson.

Many breeders now work on the Super Boof line, including Blockhead and Mobilejay (who don’t speak to one another). The strain breeds easily—creating a lot of pollen and a lot of seeds, further adding to its all-star status.

Blockhead has Iceblock (Oreoz x Blockberry), an Original Z cross, and a Tiki Madman Headhunter x Blockberry.

“I just want to make superior crosses of every type so anybody can be successful.” Blockhead

Mobilejay sells seeds and clones as Bean Fiendz, with a line of Super Boof crosses to Sour D, Gary Payton, Permanent Marker, and more. Rainbow Belts x Super Boof is called LGBTQ and has sold out.

Blockhead remains on a mission to make excellent, fun, definitive versions of every type of weed, whether it tastes like strawberry, grapes, blueberry, or gas.

“I’ll smoke it all for the most part. It just depends on my mood,” he said. “I just want to make superior crosses of every type so anybody can be successful.”

Rather than trying to chase hype, he wants to “put together the perfect traits,” and learn the lesson from “my first happy mistake.”

… embrace what you like. Lean into your cringe. Beauty is in the eye of the boof holder.

Mobilejay says it’s “awesome” and “so funny” how big Super Boof has gotten. “Yeah, it’s everywhere now—it’s nuts.”

The fact that Super Boof holds its own on dispensary shelves alongside titans like Lemon Cherry Gelato and Permanent Marker “is so random,” Mobilejay says. “You have these exotic candies and then you have Super Boof, with a goofy name, and boofy Tangie roots. And it turned out to be what it is.”

Growers have made packaging with Super Man-type imagery and are “embracing doing all these weird dorky things,” Mobilejay said.

“But hey, the normies and the hash community both love it.”

It’s a reminder to embrace what you like. Lean into your cringe. Beauty is in the eye of the boof holder.