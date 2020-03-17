Legal cannabis delivery and pick-up options in Canada

Canadians all know what legal cannabis stores look like in their communities but when it comes to ordering legal weed online, the options might seem less clear.

Province to province, regulations vary. So while some provinces might enjoy the convenience of click-and-collect services or on-demand delivery, others don’t permit private retailers to deliver cannabis products making government-run retailers the sole provider of online cannabis ordering.

What you need to know about cannabis delivery in Canada

Medical cannabis in Canada is only available for online delivery through a Licensed Producer.

The following directory focuses solely on the adult-use (recreational) market for which Canadian provinces are each responsible for regulating delivery services. .

Expect shipping options and fees to vary. Regardless of which province you order cannabis in, all delivery providers will require ID and/or a signature at the door to prove that the recipient is of age.

What you need to know about ordering cannabis for pick-up in Canada

Not all Canadian provinces permit pick-up (or click-and-collect) services. In New Brunswick, for instance, the provincially-run retailer offers its very own express service, while Alberta and Ontario are currently the only provinces to allow Leafly Pickup.

Check back periodically. We’ll update this list as more pick-up and delivery operators come online.

Find cannabis pick-up and delivery options near you

Jump to a section:

Cannabis delivery options in British Columbia

Order online from the provincially-run cannabis retailer and products can be shipped via Canada Post to any address within British Columbia–though some restrictions apply (like some postal codes requiring air freight are restricted from ordering vaporizers).

Delivery is offered for an $8 flat fee and those located in Lower Mainland, Sidney, and Victoria can enjoy two-day delivery while urban and rural areas should expect shipping to take three to seven days.



Cannabis pick-up and delivery options in Alberta

Private cannabis retailers are not permitted to deliver cannabis in Alberta but residents can order direct from the crown-run corporation. Shipping provided by Canada Post and Purolator costs a flat $4.95 per order.

Cannabis consumers in Alberta can shop online and pick up in store with Leafly Pickup. Browse online menus at any of the following stores to reserve product to collect in stores.

Airdrie

Banff

Beaumont

Calgary

Camrose

Canmore

Drumheller

Edmonton

Fort McMurray

Fort Saskatchewan

Grande Prairie

Lac La Biche

Red Deer

Sherwood Park

Spruce Grove

Locations across Alberta allow customers to order ahead with Fire & Flower’s “fast lane” to reserve products online for pick up in-store.

Cannabis pick-up and delivery options in Saskatchewan

Home delivery is now available through this home-grown chain of cannabis stores with three locations across the province. Expect deliveries between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 am to noon on Saturdays. Orders placed before noon may be eligible for same-day delivery.

5 Buds’ Warman location also offers the option to order online and a pick up in-store anytime from Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Order ahead with Fire & Flower’s “fast lane” to reserve products online for pick up in-store.

Same day delivery is available in Prince Albert and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Shipping across Saskatchewan is also available via Canada Post and orders placed before 2:30 p.m. should arrive within three business days

The Saskatoon store offers same day delivery locally. Orders placed by 12:15 p.m. are eligible for delivery between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., while orders placed by 5:15 p.m. will arrive between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The retailer serves all of Saskatchewan with its options to order online or by phone for delivery or pick up in-store. Local orders are also eligible for same-day delivery. Shipping rates are calculated at checkout.

Delivery from this growing chain of cannabis stores is available exclusively in Saskatchewan. Orders over $100 are eligible for free shipping.

Adult consumers within Saskatchewan can order Canopy Growth products through Tweed and Tokyo Smoke e-commerce platforms. Even as the company closes its physical retail locations in response to COVID-19, delivery options are available to residents in Saskatchewan. Orders over $99 are eligible for free shipping and Canada Post, same-day, and rush service may be available depending on your address.

Cannabis delivery options in Manitoba

Among the province’s first licensed producers under the commercial medical cannabis program launched in 2013, Delta 9 has since expanded to retail to recreational consumers as well. The company’s website offers rush delivery in Winnipeg, (two hours or less) for $11.25, as well as same day delivery scheduled throughout the day for $9, and Manitoba-wide Canada Post shipping (1-3 days) for $7.99. On-demand delivery is also available via Super Anytime.

The Swan River location allows customers to order ahead with Fire & Flower’s “fast lane” to reserve products online for pick up in-store.

If you can’t make out to one of two locations in Winnipeg or the other outpost in Brandon, Garden Variety will use whatever means available to deliver. Find the chain listed on Super Anytime or shop their site directly and choose from Pineapple Express Delivery, Canada Post, or Puralator shipping options.

The chain of cannabis stores now offers same-day express delivery in Winnipeg through Pineapple Express. Shipping is also offered via Purolator and is calculated at checkout. Note, per the fine print on the company’s website “Failure to produce valid ID upon delivery will result in the cancellation of their delivery… The individual who placed the original order must be the person who receives the order.”

Part of the Canopy Growth family, Tweed and Tokyo Smoke aren’t just licensed producers, but retailers as well. In response to COVID-19 precautions, the company has announced the closure of all retail locations but adult consumers within Manitoba are able to order Canopy Growth products through Tweed and Tokyo Smoke e-commerce platforms. Orders over $99 are eligible for free shipping and Canada Post, same-day, and rush service maybe available depending on your address.

Cannabis pick-up and delivery options in Ontario

Private retailers are not permitted to provide delivery to customers in Ontario, making the OCS the sole option for legal cannabis delivery in the province. Currently, the Crown retailer offers province-wide shipping within 3 business days via Canada Post Xpress for $5.65 (taxes in) and has been slowly rolling out same-day delivery options across the province since first launching in the Greater Toronto Area in November. Same-day delivery is currently available in the GTA, Hamilton, Waterloo Region, and Guelph and costs $12.17 (plus taxes) for same-day shipping, or $10.62 (plus taxes) for next-day shipping.

Cannabis consumers in Ontario can also shop online and pick up in store with Leafly Pickup. Available now at select retailers and rolling out at new stores across the province soon, browse online menus to reserve product to collect in stores.

Toronto

Ottawa

Locations in Ottawa and Kingston allow customers to order ahead with Fire & Flower’s “fast lane” to reserve products online for pick up in-store.

Cannabis delivery options in Quebec

The SQDC is the only game in town when it comes to buying legal weed in Quebec, and the same goes for delivery. Delivery from the SQDC is offered for a flat $5 fee per order throughout the province, but same day delivery is not currently available. Handled by Canada Post, expect most shipments to arrive within one to three business days.

Cannabis delivery options in Newfoundland and Labrador

While you can order online from this provincial run retailer, shipments are actually processed and filled by the Licensed Producers themselves. This means “fulfillment of orders may take up to 7 business days” prior to shipping, delivery fees may vary, and if you place orders from multiple suppliers you might incur multiple shipping fees.



Cannabis delivery options on Prince Edward Island

PEI Cannabis will deliver orders to any physical street address on Prince Edward Island–note, that means now P.O. Boxes. Delivery orders are subject to a $7 fee (plus applicable taxes) and are estimated to take two business days.



Cannabis delivery options in Nova Scotia

Cannabis products ordered through the NSLC can be delivered by Canada Post for a $7 flat rate. In most cases delivery takes two to three business days.

Cannabis pick-up and delivery options in New Brunswick

Order from this provincially-run retailer before 2:30 p.m. and expect your delivery to arrive the next business day. Delivery orders can be placed to any address in New Brunswick and cost a $7 flat rate. Cannabis NB also offers its own express service so consumers can shop online and pick up in-store.

