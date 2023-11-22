Mexican Flan—Cookies, NJ, fall 2023

This classy strain should be on every stoners’ “Need to Try” list. The first hit releases a powerful, pungent sour aroma of mint and menthol, and that gas flavor immediately wakes you up. But then the Mexican Flan fades into something sweeter; the wonderful hints of cream and vanilla in its aftertaste mix and dance together beautifully. The Mexican Flan buds are an elegant and frosty green. The strain offers a clear head high that enhances focus, and puts that heavy pressure feeling on the eyes, too. The body high is strong and relaxes the body into a soothing state. —Lord Figo

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: