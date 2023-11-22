Leafly

Mexican Flan—Cookies, NJ, fall 2023

Published on November 22, 2023
Mexican Flan. (Courtesy Cookies)
Mexican Flan. (Courtesy Cookies)

91 points out of 100

Price: $70/eighth

This classy strain should be on every stoners’ “Need to Try” list. The first hit releases a powerful, pungent sour aroma of mint and menthol, and that gas flavor immediately wakes you up. But then the Mexican Flan fades into something sweeter; the wonderful hints of cream and vanilla in its aftertaste mix and dance together beautifully. The Mexican Flan buds are an elegant and frosty green. The strain offers a clear head high that enhances focus, and puts that heavy pressure feeling on the eyes, too. The body high is strong and relaxes the body into a soothing state. —Lord Figo

Cookies New Jersey's Mexican Flan bag. (Lord Figo for Leafly)
About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

90 points and upfall 2023flowerLeafly Ratingsnew jerseytop-shelf
Leafly Staff
Leafly Staff
Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.
View Leafly Staff's articles

