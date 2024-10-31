Leafly’s top 6 hemp pre-rolls of 2024

These top hemp brands roll over the competition. Recommendations on the best hemp pre-rolls are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Our team of writers and editors at Leafly Product Picks has been tracking down the best hemp pre-rolls on the market in 2024, and we’re ready to give our lungs a break and tell you what we’ve learned. We’ve got all the bases covered from super-potent THCA joints to mega-mellow CBD-forward pre-rolls and everything in between, so check out our list and find your new favorite.

A quick look at the best hemp pre-rolls

Best low-potency: Dad Grass, Hemp CBD Pre Rolled Joints 5 Pack

Best premium: Lucky Elk, THCA Pre Rolls 6-pack

Best boutique: Rogue Origin, Lifter Rogue Rollers

Best high-potency: The Hemp Doctor, 3g THCA sugar diamond caviar blunt

Best selection: Arete, THCA Flower Pre Rolls 6-pack

Best budget: Bay Smokes, Blue Cherry Gelato THCA pre-rolls

Hemp is available in more places and more ways than ever before, with hundreds of brands getting in on the hype. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp on a federal level, this sector of the cannabis industry has completely exploded, making it easier for adults in the US to access the power of the plant—no matter the legality status of recreational cannabis in their state.

Maybe you’re searching for an old-school, low-potency CBD smoke, or maybe you want to blast off into the stratosphere with the highest-potency THCA joint you can find. We’ve got you covered wherever you fall on the high hemp spectrum. Shop these picks and have your preferred pre-roll shipped directly to your door.

The best hemp pre-rolls of 2024: Reviews and recommended products

Price: $35.00 | Amount: Five .7g hemp CBD joints

Do you feel like the modern cannabis industry has left you behind? Do you look at the massively increased potency of modern weed and long for the bygone days when gas was cheap and smoking a joint didn’t knock you on your ass? Dad Grass harkens back to those golden days by offering low-dose, CBD-dominant hemp pre-rolls that help you turn back the clock to a much simpler time.

Hemp CBD Pre Rolled Joints 5 Pack Recommended product Dad Grass’s flagship CBD pre-rolls hit just like your very first time, and they’re probably rolled a lot better, too. Each .7g joint is loaded with their primo CBD-dominant 100% organic hemp flower, and just the best part of that flower besides. You’ll never find any trim, shake, pesticides, or anything else you don’t want in a pack of Dad Grass, just their sustainably grown, good-vibes-inducing hemp. From the second you open up the iconic hard pack and get a whiff of the green goodness within, you’ll start to feel the clock turn back and your anxiety disappear. shop Hemp CBD Pre Rolled Joints 5 Pack

• Retro style • Premium, low-dose flower • Innovative, sturdy packaging

“Dad Grass pre-rolls are a bit of the golden days wrapped in paper. Light up, break out an old vinyl, and feel the spirit of ‘65 flow through you.”

Although Dad Grass is made with baby boomers in mind, even our team of wretched millennial hipsters could not deny the simple, satisfying goodness of a Dad Grass pre-roll. They make for a charming, low-dose experience that hits perfectly for both those looking to relive a bit of their misspent youth or anyone who loves the taste and habit of smoking a pre-roll but feels overwhelmed by modern cannabis. Dad Grass’s undeniably charming retro aesthetic completes the classic, mid-century feeling, making each Dad Grass pre-roll the cheapest time machine on the market.

Price: $40.00 | Amount: Six .75g THCA pre-rolls | Potency: 25.1% THCA

Use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off at Lucky Elk.

For Lucky Elk, it all starts with the farmers. Ever since they debuted on the scene, they’ve been owned by farmers, not shareholders, venture capitalists, or anyone not motivated by one thing and one thing only—growing the best organic hemp the rich, southern Oregon soil can bear. They’ve been doing this since way back in 2011, making them older than dirt in the hemp industry, and in their decade-plus of operation, they have grown from a tiny hemp farm to a national distributor and haven’t lost any of their personal touch along the way.

Lucky Elk THCA Pre Rolls 6-pack Recommended product Lucky Elk’s signature THCA pre-rolls are back due to overwhelming popular demand, and we at Leafly were thrilled to see the Elk return to the pre-roll market. Each pack of six .75g Sour Diesel pre-rolls come packaged in an incredibly sharp-looking, sturdy box that effortlessly blends classic quality and vintage style with over a decade of hemp innovation. With Lucky Elk, you can also leave your lighter at home; each pack includes matches and a striker panel, perfectly completing the vintage aesthetic and ensuring you’ll always have what you need in one stroke. Take it from us—if you want to feel like a million bucks, what you actually need is one Lucky Elk. shop THCA Pre Rolls 6-pack

• Farmer-owned • Classic aesthetic • Produced in small batches

“Ordering from Lucky Elk is as close as hemp gets to the farmer’s market experience.”

We here at Leafly Product Picks stan Lucky Elk because they treat hemp and THCA with the respect it deserves. They hang dry and slow cure their flower which preserves more of the terpenes and trichomes that set truly great hemp apart. Artisan quality, impeccable customer service, and on-point style all make Lucky Elk the leading hemp name that they are. The only question is how long you’re gonna wait to try them yourself.

Price: $20.00 | Amount: Seven .5g CBD pre-rolls | Potency: 18% CBD

Nestled in the foothills of sunny southern Oregon, Rogue Origin is an incomparable provider of top-of-the-line CBD hemp flower which they harvest by hand. Rogue Origin doesn’t deal with middlemen—their products come directly from their farms, and they pass those savings on to you.

Lifter Rogue Rollers Recommended product Rogue Origin’s Lifter Rogue Rollers come packed with 3.5g of premium CBD flower per pre-roll pack and absolutely nothing else. That means no pesticides, chemicals, additives, or anything else that will spoil your good time, just 100% natural USDA-certified organic hemp. Each stylish pack of Rogue Rollers has seven of these bad boys, enough to keep you going and relaxed for a good long while. Rogue Origin generally works off small batches with a rotating lineup of strains, so don’t be discouraged by a sold-out sign on any of their products, there’s almost certainly more stock of cool strains coming soon. shop Lifter Rogue Rollers

• Farm-direct • Small batch • Unique cultivars

“The only way to get hemp that’s more fresh than Rogue Origin’s is to grow it yourself, and even then, it’s doubtful.”

Rogue Origin leverages a massive amount of combined knowledge and experience growing and harvesting hemp to ensure that their products are simply a cut above the vast majority of their peers. Our team is unanimous in the opinion that Rogue Origin is the clear choice for those looking to experience the crème de la crème of CBD-rich hemp.

Price: $24.95 | Amount: One 3g THCA pre-roll | Potency: 948mg THCA

A family business with a commitment to wellness and community service, The Hemp Doctor distinguish themselves through a focus on innovation and quality. They offer products running the whole spectrum of hemp from THCA to CBD and every delta in between, and they excel in each facet. The Hemp Doctor only sources their hemp from farms that use 100% organic farming practices, and meet their high standards for quality assurance, making them one of the most reliable sources of reliable, trustworthy hemp in the industry.

Pineapple Express 3g THCA sugar diamond caviar blunt Recommended product One of The Hemp Doctors’ newest products, these THCA sugar diamond caviar blunts are NOT for the faint of heart or the unrefined palate. These ultra-luxurious pre-rolls are wrapped in premium hemp paper and infused with a mixture of THCA flower and THCA sugar diamonds, making for a silky-smooth smoking experience that blew our team away in more ways than one. Each caviar blunt is jam-packed with a jaw-dropping 948mg of THCA, enough to get you and your entire circle flying very high for a few sessions. The Hemp Doctor offers these pre-rolls in various strains, but we were partial to Pineapple Express. The sativa-dominant hybrid offers an energizing head high that’ll keep you buzzing despite the high amount of THCA. shop Pineapple Express blunt

• Committed to community outreach • Offers high-THCA products • Huge selection

“Medical users, rare cannabinoid connoisseurs, and big-time smokers all have a happy home with the only doctor who still does house calls.”

Our team loves the innovative drive behind The Hemp Doctor’s wide suite of products, and their willingness to dive with both feet into the THCA market has been truly impressive. The true cannasseurs among our crew were particularly thrilled to see quality high-potency THCA options among their pre-rolls, filling a niche that this under-served section of the market has been craving. If that sounds like you, or if you’re just interested in top-quality hemp, click the link below to check out The Hemp Doctor’s wide selection of products, and pick up a pre-roll that makes it feel like the first time.

Price: $29.99 | Amount: Six .6g THCA pre-rolls | Potency: 20-25% THCA (varies by strain)

Arete is a family-owned and operated company that takes hemp personally. The CEO and founder of Arete discovered the incredible powers of hemp during a period of bad health. The founder credits hemp as being a crucial aspect of the wellness regiment that got him feeling hale and hearty again and set up Arete to bring top-quality hemp to folks all over the nation.

THCA Flower Pre Rolls 6-pack Recommended product Arete’s packs of six .6g pre-rolls are a marriage of natural goodness and innovative engineering. Their wholesome, potent THCA hemp flower is taken directly from the North Carolina soil before being trimmed and rolled using cutting-edge technology. The result is an impeccable smoking experience, with improved airflow and even burn on every single joint. Our team is partial to Arete’s Rainbow Sherbert strain, a suitably sweet, charming hybrid with DNA from Champagne Kush and Blackberry, but that’s just the tip of the Arete iceberg. Click the link below to head over to the Arete site and see what fresh strains are currently available. shop THCA Flower Pre Rolls 6-pack

• Unparalleled selection • Family-owned and operated • THCA specialists

“Arete’s strain selection reads like a tracklist for a hemp greatest hits album. If you’ve had a favorite strain in the last twenty years, chances are, Arete’s got a pre-roll in stock.”

Our team loves Arete for their unceasing dedication to THCA flower, and we were thrilled to try some of their legendary hemp in a pre-rolled form. They have a wide, and we mean wide, variety of rotating strains available for an incredibly affordable price. If you fancy yourself a true hemp head who wants to experience the whole bouquet of hemp strains, then Arete is the team for you.

Price: $14.99 | Amount: Two .75g THCA pre-rolls | Potency: 30% THCA

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Bay Smokes.

Bay Smokes is a tight-knit crew that stands in stark contrast to some of the bigger operators in the hemp world. They are a minority and women-owned business that is making its mark on the rapidly expanding hemp business through a dedication to offering quality THCA at a shockingly low price.

Blue Cherry Gelato THCA pre-rolls Recommended product Sourced from Bay Smokes’ pristine THCA flower and expertly rolled in hemp paper, Bay Smokes pre-rolls make for an impressively smooth smoke that left our writers positively buzzing. Bay Smokes has six strains on offer, but the clear winner for our team was Bay Smokes’ Blue Cherry Gelato. The devilishly sweet strain reminded us of some of our favorite movie-theater candy, but with earthy counter notes that keep the strain from becoming overly saccharine. You can get a two-pack of this, or any other strain, delivered to your door for just $14.99 plus shipping and handling. You aren’t gonna find a deal like that anywhere else, folks. shop Blue Cherry Gelato THCA pre-rolls

• Woman-owned • High quality at a reasonable price • Wide variety of rare THCA flower

“Bay Smokes is the go-to brand when you need to make your Miami beach dreams into reality.”

Bay Smokes customers enjoy legendary hemp for a fraction of the price of other bud, and they even offer a bonus of excellent vibes for free. Check them out today and experience some of the best of the bay delivered to your front door.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

And there you have it, our team’s picks for the best hemp pre-rolls on the market today. These brands are on top right now, but in the rapidly evolving hemp world, things can change quickly. Make sure to check back on this list frequently to make sure you’re up to date on the top brands and strains. While you’re here, don’t forget to check out the rest of our Product Picks to see our selections for the greatest finds in the wide world of cannabis. Be well!

