Star signs and cannabis strains: November 2024 horoscopes

Welcome all Stargazers! November promises a month of celestial buoyancy even as the days and temperatures wane. Scorpio season dominates the first three weeks of the month, full of the water sign’s signature intense energy that compels us to dig deep and reflect on what we truly want in life. The new moon in Scorpioon November 1 sets the tone for introspection—the perfect moment to set personal goals and clean the slate. Mars moves into fiery Leo just a couple days later, sparking a desire for creativity and fun via new hobbies or rekindling passion. The vibe is all about embracing what brings you joy.

On November 11, Venus enters Capricorn to ground relationships with a practical touch. Commitment and loyalty come into focus, and you may find yourself wanting to nurture deeper connections across your social spheres. This is also a good time to reflect on your financial goals, as Capricorn’s influence brings a more responsible and disciplined energy. Roll one up and let those thoughts simmer as you think about where you want to grow emotionally and materially.

But wait, there’s more. Mark your calendars for the full moon in Taurus on November 15. Take a page from the sign of sumptuous care to slow down, enjoy life’s pleasures, and focus on practical matters. Taurus energy encourages you to appreciate the simple things, like good food and good company. November ends with a Mercury retrograde beginning on November 25; it might throw a wrench in some things, but let it serve as a reminder to take life easy and not rush decisions.

Scorpio

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! November is a powerful month of transformation for you, and it’s your season to shine! The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 marks a fresh start, offering you the opportunity to reinvent yourself and set bold intentions for the year ahead. This is a great time to focus on personal growth, shedding old patterns, and stepping into your full power. You may feel a strong urge to dig deep into your emotional world, reflecting on what truly matters to you. Mars entering Leo on November 4 kicks your professional ambitions into drive, encouraging you to step up as a leader and pursue your career goals with confidence.

The Taurus full moon on November 15 shines a light on your closest relationships, bringing clarity to any partnerships or commitments that need attention. This energy helps you find balance between your personal needs and the needs of others, encouraging stability and harmony in your connections. You’ll want to pause big swings for Mercury retrograde beginning on November 25, especially in areas related to communication and decision-making.

Avoid rushing into anything new during this retrograde; instead, focus on revisiting old ideas or plans and making necessary adjustments to ensure they align with your evolving goals.

November strain: You handle business with a classy flair, Scorpio, and this November is all about transformation and embracing your power. French Macaron is the perfect strain to help you unwind while navigating the month’s intense energy. As you dive deep into personal growth, relationships, and career opportunities, this strain’s relaxing yet uplifting effects will support your journey of self-discovery and bold decisions. Whether you’re balancing emotions or seizing new possibilities, French Macaron will keep you grounded while you ride the waves of change.

Sagittarius

November is a reflective and transformative month for Sagittarius, beginning with the new moon in Scorpio on November 1. This lunar event invites you to take a step back and focus on your inner world, encouraging deep introspection and emotional healing. It’s an excellent time to purge what no longer serves you to make room for next year’s growth. When Mars enters Leo on November 4, you’ll feel a surge of adventurous energy, reigniting your desire to explore new horizons and dive into learning experiences. This is a great moment to take bold steps in personal growth or pursue new knowledge.

The energy shifts with the full moon in Taurus on November 15, which highlights your health and daily routines. This is a time to check in with your physical and emotional well-being, ensuring that your habits are aligned with your long-term goals. You might also feel the need to slow down and ground yourself in practical matters. As Mercury retrograde begins on November 25, hold off on starting any new projects or making big decisions. Instead, use this period to review your plans and fine-tune the details before moving forward.

November strain: Sagittarius, November is packed with adventure and fresh opportunities, fresh like the terps of Zashimi the perfect strain to fuel your energy and excitement. This month, you’re diving deep into personal growth and exciting career prospects, and Zashimi’s creative, uplifting effects will keep you sharp as you chase new ideas and connections. This strain brings a twist to self-reflection or embracing a new project, keeping you focused and inspired.

Capricorn

November is a month of focus and deep reflection for Capricorn, starting with the new moon in Scorpio on November 1. With the moon comes concentration in your social circles and long-term goals, making it a great time to reassess your network. Scorpio’s intense energy pushes you to evaluate the people and causes you align with, encouraging you to focus on meaningful collaborations. As Mars enters Leo on November 4, your attention turns to shared resources and financial partnerships, sparking a desire to take charge of joint ventures or any matters involving investments or debts.

Mid-month, the full moon in Taurus brings clarity to your creative pursuits and personal joys. This lunar event encourages you to find balance between work and pleasure, highlighting the importance of nurturing hobbies and relationships that bring contentment. However, Mercury retrograde beginning on November 25 may pose an obstacle in your plans, particularly those related to finances or partnerships. Use this retrograde to reflect on your commitments with patience and make sure everything is on track before moving forward.

November strain: Capricorn, November is set to be a transformative month filled with personal growth and professional opportunities. This requires a tasty strain that keeps you cool, calm, and collected, and White Truffle is just the one. Balancing ambition and well-being becomes a breeze as this strain’s relaxing and clear-headed effects help you unwind while keeping you sharp for the strategic decisions ahead. Whether you’re laying the groundwork for future success or navigating new relationships, White Truffle will keep you grounded and ready to take on the month’s challenges​.

Aquarius

November brings a blend of professional focus and personal reflection for Aquarius. The month begins with the new moon in Scorpio, putting your career and public image center stage. This is an ideal time to set intentions around your professional goals and long-term ambitions. Scorpio’s transformative energy digs into what truly drives you, making it a great moment to consider changes that will help you advance in your career. When Mars enters Leo on November 4, your relationships become a focal point, bringing dynamic energy to your partnerships, both personal and professional. You may feel more motivated to collaborate or invest time in your closest connections.

The full moon in Taurus on November 15 shifts your focus to home and family matters, offering clarity on how to create more stability in your personal life. This is a time to reflect on your living situation and emotional foundations and findings what necessary adjustments must be made. With Mercury retrograde starting on November 25, it’s best to avoid rushing into any big decisions related to home or career. Use this retrograde to revisit old plans, review details, and make thoughtful adjustments before moving forward. This period will encourage patience and careful planning, ensuring you achieve all that you set out to do.

November strain: As you explore personal development and navigate complex emotions, this strain’s balanced and soothing effects will keep you grounded without dulling your creative edge. Sherbacio descends from the Gelato family, one of the biggest innovations in cannabis, and its blend of sweet, diesel, and citrus terps and euphoric effects will help you innovate into the new year.

Pisces

November brings a period of exploration and personal growth for Pisces, starting with the new moon in Scorpio on November 1. This lunar event expands your horizons through travel, education, or spiritual development. Scorpio’s transformative energy will push you to dive deeper into new ideas or beliefs that can lead to personal evolution. Mars moving into Leo soon after gives you an energized kick to take action in your daily life and health. This is a great time to implement new routines or habits that support your physical and mental well-being.

As the full moon in Taurus on November 15 arrives, focus on communication and your immediate environment. This full moon brings clarity to any lingering issues around how you express yourself or connect with others, making it a perfect time to resolve misunderstandings or strengthen relationships. Just watch out for Mercury retrograde beginning on November 25, and how it may mess with communication and travel plans. Use this time for reflection and reviewing your goals, ensuring that everything aligns with your long-term vision before moving forward.

November strain: Pisces, November is a time of deep introspection and personal growth, making Mochi Gelato the perfect strain to complement your reflective journey. As you navigate emotional waves and creative breakthroughs, this balanced hybrid will help keep you calm and centered. Its sublimely sweet taste doesn’t hurt, either.

Aries

November brings a mix of intensity and excitement for Aries, starting with the new moon to kick off the month. This energy invites you to dig deep into your emotions and focus on personal transformation. Stop lollygagging and set intentions for inner growth, especially around relationships or finances! With Scorpio season in full swing, you might feel more introspective than usual, but Mars moving into Leo on November 4 will reignite your sense of fun and creativity. This shift encourages you to take bold action in pursuing your passions and putting your ideas into motion.

As the month progresses, Venus entering Capricorn on November 11 sets a more serious tone for your relationships. Commitment to long-term plans with loved ones or in your career will require heightened focus. The full moon in Taurus on November 15 highlights the need to slow down and pay attention to your material world, so it’s an ideal time to evaluate your resources and find balance with impulsive spending. Mercury retrograde starts on November 25, so (as painful as it sounds) try to avoid rushing into new projects. Use the latter part of the month to reflect and make adjustments where needed.

November strain: Aries, this November is packed with passion, intensity, and a need for some calm amidst the fire. You love standing in the center of attention, but potential work stress and deeper personal challenges ahead require you to chill a little bit. The delectable Wedding Crasher is the perfect strain to help you unwind and stay grounded. Its balanced effects will give you the relaxed vibe you need when navigating those tricky moments, while keeping your mind sharp enough for the right moves​. It also satisfies your sweet tooth. Let this strain help you focus on growth and calm your fiery energy just when you need it most!

Taurus

November is a powerful month of growth and stability for Taurus, beginning with the new moon in Scorpio on November 1. This energy is all about focusing on your closest relationships and partnerships, pushing you to reassess and strengthen emotional bonds. With Mars moving into Leo on November 4, there’s also a creative spark that could inspire you to take bold steps in your home or work life. You may feel drawn to explore deeper emotional connections or make important decisions in your personal life. It’s a good time to balance your emotions with practical actions.

The highlight for Taurus comes with the full moon in your sign on November 15, bringing clarity and culmination. The full moon crystalizes the results of your hard work, especially in areas of personal projects, finances, or self-care. You may feel more grounded and in tune with your values, making it an ideal moment to indulge in life’s simple pleasures. However, Mercury retrograde on November 25, pumps the brakes. Rushing into new commitments without taking time to reflect on your next steps could spell disaster.

November strain: The chilly months arrive, Taurus, and you deserve a little indulgence. This November is all about balancing ambition with sweet relaxation, and Lava Cake is your perfect, confectionary companion. As you focus on refining your health and personal space, this mellow strain helps you unwind, promoting both mental clarity and physical relaxation. It also tastes like the chocolate, creamy thrill of just desserts. Whether you’re recharging after a productive day or indulging in some well-deserved self-care, Lava Cake keeps you grounded while letting your creativity flow.

Gemini

November brings a mix of introspection and exciting opportunities for Gemini right away, beginning with the Scorpio new moon on November 1. This lunar event encourages focus on your daily routines and health, particularly with new habits that promote well-being. Scorpio season has a notorious reputation for stirring up deeper feelings, so don’t ignore your emotional needs and balance with your work life. When Mars moves into Leo on November 4, your social energy gets a boost, encouraging you to reconnect with friends and express your ideas more boldly.

Later in the month, the Taurus full moon on November 15 highlights the need for rest and relaxation. You might feel an urge to slow down and reflect on what’s truly important, both materially and emotionally. It’s a perfect moment to let go of anything that’s been weighing you down in favor of comfort and stability. However, Mercury retrograde beginning on November 25 means it’s best to avoid jumping into any major decisions or new projects. Use the retrograde energy to review your plans and make adjustments where necessary before moving forward.

November strain: Gemini, November is your time to shine with charm, creativity, and quick wit—and no strain packs in sugar and suave like Donut Shop. This Gelato cross is the perfect strain to match your vivacious, jubilant vibe. As you dive into a month of deep connections and new ideas, this balanced hybrid will keep your mind sharp and relaxed, perfect for those moments of spontaneous socializing and big career moves.

Cancer

Brace for a new wave of deep emotions and personal growth this November, Cancer, starting with the new moon in Scorpio on November 1. This new moon activates your creative and romantic side, making it a perfect time to set intentions around love, passion projects, or any outlet that helps you express yourself more fully. Scorpio season will push you to explore your emotional depths and make meaningful changes in your personal life. This dovetails nicely with Mars entering Leo on November 4, boosting your confidence in financial matters and self-worth. It’s a great time to take bold steps towards improving your financial security.

The full moon in Taurus on November 15 shifts your focus to friendships and your broader social circle, highlighting the importance of connection and stability in your relationships. Don’t skip a chance to resolve any lingering tensions or celebrate the support systems in your life. You may feel more grounded in your community, enjoying the simple pleasures of life with loved ones. Mercury retrograde on November 25 could make things a little thorny, so try to slow down, review your plans, and avoid rushing into major decisions. Reflect on what truly matters to you and make sure everything aligns with your long-term goals.

November strain: Cancer, November invites you to embrace emotional clarity and creativity. Though the fruit is out of season, Fuzzy Navel pairs deliciously with your emotional peaks and valleys this month. As you navigate a mix of highs and lows through the beginning of winter, this strain’s relaxing effects and blend of grape, citrus, and peach flavors help keep your mind light while encouraging reflection.

Leo

This is a month of personal empowerment and transformation for Leo. The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 brings focus to home and family life, encouraging you to reflect on emotional foundations and maintaining stability and security. Scorpio season pushes you to make deep, meaningful changes in your private world, whether through emotional healing or improvements to your living situation. When Mars enters Leo on November 4, you’ll feel a surge of confidence and energy for taking charge of personal projects or stepping into a leadership role. This is your time to shine, so don’t hesitate to pursue your passions with signature enthusiasm.

The full moon in Taurus on November 15 shifts your attention to career matters and public life. This is a time of culmination and clarity, where you may see the results of your hard work paying off in professional achievements or recognition. It’s also a reminder to balance your ambition with patience, especially as Mercury retrograde begins on November 25. During this retrograde, take extra care with communication and avoid making any rushed decisions in your career or personal life. Use this time to review your plans, fine-tune your goals, and ensure everything aligns with your long-term vision.

November strain: Your energy can feel like a storm sometimes Leo, but November is calling for you to balance reflection and ambition. Slurricane will help you find your groove and weather the challenges. As you navigate a month filled with introspection, career growth, and personal connections, this indica-dominant hybrid will bring you the calming vibes you need to stay centered and creative. Whether you’re conquering work challenges or enjoying some quiet, reflective time at home, Slurricane keeps you mellow and ready for whatever comes next​.

Virgo

November brings an introspective and thoughtful energy for Virgo. The new moon in Scorpio on November 1 brings communication, learning, and connection into sharp focus. This is a great time to set intentions around personal growth through new knowledge or deeper conversations. Scorpio season encourages you to dig into the details of things, making it an ideal time for mental pursuits like research and studying. When Mars moves into Leo on November 4, it may spark a desire to step back and recharge in private, giving you the opportunity to reflect and regain energy before pushing forward with new ideas.

As the month progresses, the full moon in Taurus on November 15 brings clarity to your long-term plans and travel or education goals, shining a light on expanded horizons. However, with Mercury retrograde beginning on November 25, it’s wise to keep decisions and new projects small. Instead, focus on reviewing what you’ve already set in motion, fine-tuning the details, and making sure everything is aligned with your broader vision.

November strain: New career opportunities on the horizon means you need to prioritize self-care, Virgo. But brushing your teeth won’t wash away the pungent, nutty terps of Peanut Butter Breath. This calming hybrid strain will help you stay grounded while letting your creativity and clarity shine through. Whether you’re tackling work projects or enjoying peaceful downtime, Peanut Butter Breath keeps you relaxed and ready for the next challenge.

Libra

Libra gets a fresh chance to focus on stability and personal values this November. The month kicks off with the new moon in Scorpio on November 1, which brings attention to your financial situation and resources. This is an ideal time to set intentions around your money management and how you can create more security in your life. Scorpio’s transformative energy pushes you to take a deeper look at your spending habits and investments, encouraging you to make changes that will benefit you in the long run. When Mars enters Leo on November 4, your social energy gets a boost of confidence for connecting with friends or pursuing group projects that align with your goals.

The full moon in Taurus on November 15 highlights your shared resources and partnerships, offering clarity in your personal and professional relationships and revealing where adjustments are needed to ensure balance and fairness. With Mercury retrograde starting on November 25, communication in relationships might become tricky, so make sure to double-check details and avoid making any big decisions until the retrograde ends. Take this time to reflect on your values and make sure your financial and emotional investments are aligned with your long-term priorities.

November strain: Libra, November is all about balancing work and play while embracing personal growth. London Pound Cake embodies these qualities as the strain to help you find that harmony—its calming yet uplifting effects match the reflective energy of the month. As you navigate work opportunities and focus on relationships, this strain will help you unwind while staying mindful, ensuring you maintain that inner balance and charm you’re known for​.

