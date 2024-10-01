Make an impression with Permanent Marker—October 2024’s Leafly HighLight

Easy and a joy to grow and smell: Permanent Marker in Washington. (Courtesy Freddy's Fuego)

Last year’s Leafly Strain of the Year winner—Permanent Marker proved to be spot-on. It’s showing up on hundreds and hundreds of new menus per month and going into cool crosses like Cherry Marker and Permanent Marker Bx1; all of them very tasty. (This Leafly HighLight is brought to you by I Love Growing Marijuana.)

As the strain climbs even higher into the pantheon of greats, we wanted to highlight it for people that haven’t uncapped a jar yet. It smells like marker fumes and hits like a baseball bat—Permanent Marker is our Leafly HighLight for October 2024.

This ‘Gelato times 1,000’ cross of (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy has reached 149 ratings, with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 and 6,226 likes. Leafly reviewers report getting tingly, relaxed and chatty on Permanent Marker. They note its ammonia, tobacco, and chemical notes—like some synthetic polymer. People smoke it and unwind, lift mood, and relieve pain.

“Oh my sweet jesus is this a potent strain,” notes one reviewer.

It’s pretty, and fits right in the wheelhouse of hit flavors.

One reviewer writes: “The bag appeal is out of this world but the flavor and smell is where it shines the unique gas/sherb taste is unlike anything I’ve tried.”

“You can actually smell that permanent marker smell no bullshit,” writes another.

Who’s got great Permanent Marker?

(Courtesy CAM)

Look for Permanent Marker in most major weed cities and you won’t be dissappointed.

California brand MOCA just dropped flawless jars of their Marker. We’ve seen stellar versions from breeder Seed Junky, Made, Connected, and CAM. It’s the strain to carry if you want that reputation for zaza.

Oregon has Permanent Markers from Oregrown, Grown Rogue, Rebel Spirit and more.

Washington brands Freddy’s Fuego, Lifted, House of Cultivar, Phat Panda and more have the cultivar.

Doja and Made brings the winning flower to Arizona. Seed Junky has brought it to New Mexico. Aries has it in Illinois, and Sparq sells it in Boston. It’s really a national phenomenon now.

Permanent Marker seeds

The Permanent Marker cross Red Eye. (David Downs/Leafly)

Permanent Marker’s (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy genetic remains smoking hot. You can go straight to Seed Junky for fresh Marker genetics, or try ordering from Premium Cultivars or WeedSeedsExpress on the Leafly site.

You can also hit the seedbanks for even more Marker crosses.

Permanent Marker terpenes

Labs tests of samples labeled “Permanent Marker” have averaged high in myrcene with limonene and beta-caryophyllene. That gives the strain its deep sherbert notes with the pungent ‘gas’.

Other highlights this October

Can’t buy our HighLight? Don’t cry, dry your eyes—with three related or seasonal picks.

Golden Pineapple

Phat Panda-grown Golden Pineapple. (David Downs/Leafly)

Tired of more Sherb crosses? Grind up some classic Golden Pineapple—recently spotter from Phat Panda. It’s light, sativa, daytime fun without all the crazy narcotic effects of a GSC strain.

ILGM Lemon Fresh

(Courtesy ILGM)

ILGM wants you to check out the new Lemon Fresh (Jungle Spice x Gorilla Diesel #3)—with two of the top terps of Permanent Marker (beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene). Lemon Fresh is easy to grow hazy, citrus, gas weed.

Strawberry Pop

Strawberry Pop grown by Talking Trees and bred by Exotic Genetix. (David Downs/Leafly)

Red Pop x Red Runtz combine for this legit strawberry soda pop-tasting strain from Exotic Genetix. Really unique terps from Talking Trees farms.

Bonus Pick: ILGM Pineapple Donut

ILGM has an easy to grow Franken Cakes x Gorilla Diesel #3 called Pineapple Donut with tropical, cake, floral notes that’s beta-Myrcene, Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene—just like Permanent Marker.

And that’s a quick Leafly HighLight for October 2024. Enjoy the fall season and have fun out there on Halloween.