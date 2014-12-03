ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

306 people reported 2264 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 48%
Energetic 48%
Stress 33%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 16%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Strain
Golden Pineapple
First strain child
Golden Panda
child
Second strain child
Peachy Mack
child

