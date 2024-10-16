Puffco refines the dab pen with new Pivot

Vaping hash keeps getting cooler—now with the Puffco brand “Pivot.” This ‘dab pen’ is about the size of a magic marker, but delivers massive hash vapor clouds. Read on as writer Jimi Devine digs in.

The Puffco Peak hash vape bubbler gets the credit for taking us out of the Dark Ages of digital dabs. But Puffco had already taken over the dab pen market in the years prior.

When its first offering—the Puffco Pro—hit the market in 2013, the wind was instantly in Puffco’s sails. The Puffco Pro was a vape pen designed for concentrates and featured advanced technology that delivered a cleaner, more flavorful experience than anything the marketplace had ever seen. Its ease of use and quality took Puffco to the mountaintop seemingly overnight.

You would have been hard-pressed to find someone who owned a hash company without a personal collection of Puffco products by 2014. They were a must for dabbing discretely virtually anywhere. A few years later, the electronic hash bubbler dubbed the Peak dropped and made its mark on history, taking Puffco into over 30 countries in the time since.

But while the Peak and Peak Pro are awesome, the new Pivot feels a lot more like an homage to Puffco’s original products with its sleek and discreet design paired with its function.

“It has always been a goal of ours at Puffco to normalize concentrates in a way that removes the fear that new consumers may have,” said Roger Volodarsky, CEO and Founder of Puffco. “I can confidently say that our devices have led to an increased curiosity around dabs, allowing new consumers an avenue to explore new forms of cannabis consumption in a user-friendly way. The Pivot will only expand on that.”

Skip the bulky rig. The Pivot is your slimmed-down road dog. (Courtesy Puffco)

Puffco’s ‘3D Chamber’ is key

The Pivot is built around the workhorse of Puffco’s lineup, the 3D Chamber. Since its inception, the 3D chamber has been considered the height of atomizer quality and durability. Since it was first created, Puffco has built every new device around the tech. It’s paid off, few companies have been able to scrape out any market share in recent years.

The Pivot is also built with the smallest 3D chamber ever.

The argument is that since it is the same tech that is in the larger offerings from Puffco, the quality of the experience will be identical, just a little bit smaller.

The Pivot is also the most affordable product with a 3D Chamber to date—with a MSRP of $130.

The Pivot is arguably the biggest dab pen launch in the eight years since Puffco released the Puffco Plus. The retractable scooper underneath the the mouthpiece—the Dab Dart—were all the rage with that one in addition to some other hardware upgrades from the original Puffco Pro launch three years prior.

Now eleven years since that first pen, the Pivot has a variety of features that live up to Puffco’s standards of innovation. In addition to the miniature 3D Chamber, the pivot sports an angled mouthpiece. This allows the hash to pool more easily on the bottom of the chamber where the real magic happens while maximizing air and vapor flow.

The battery is pretty solid too. Puffco says you should be able to get about 15 rips on a charge. The Pivot also simplifies USB charging compared to back in the day when you needed an adapter for the original Puffco pens.

The quick snap-on 3D chambers are also available in two-packs for $60. You can load them up like ammo, so your dabs are pre-packed for easy swapping on on the go.

And you know Puffco isn’t sending a new product out without accessories. You can hit the Pivot on your dab rig with a $60 adapter. Puffco also debuts a Travel Case available to keep your dabs and pivot organized on the go.

The Pivot goes on sale to the general public on Thursday.