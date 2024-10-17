Pushing Pluto—Culture House, NYC, fall 2024

85 points out of 100
Price: $50/eighth but varies
Pushing Pluto by the brand To The Moon—sold at Cookies‘ Culture House NYC—is an outrageously special strain. This strain is tricky in a very good way, and that’s what makes it wonderful. This Pushing Pluto strain is the best-smelling strain I’ve got this year! My first time opening the package, the most beautiful scent of berries, grapes, and cream filled the air and the room. The scent was so beautiful, it was like listening to Lucie in the band Poise sing magically. Heavenly.
The crystallization on this strain is next level, it’ll be all over your fingers! The resin on Pushing Pluto should be in the Guinness Book.
Now the fun, tricky part. On my first hit a powerful, skunky, zesty favor reveals itself, then it’s very floral with hints of berries and a sweet, candy aftertaste. The scent when you first smoke it is very different, but it’s still beautiful to enjoy.
Pushing Pluto delivers a head high that has a balanced, very unique, clear, focused feel. It’s holiday weed for music and socializing. The body high is very good. Not too strong, but the soothing relaxation it brings is very enjoyable! This is a prefect strain for a fun day or night! You can’t go wrong with this.—Lord Figo
