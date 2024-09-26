Streaming for stoners: 8 new shows to watch high

Shorter days and darkened skies mean the sesh must move indoors—specifically, to the couch. But a riches of choice can lead to indecision, especially with a bowl packed nearby.

So we streamlined your viewing experience with 8 new seasons and shows paired with the strain that will bring out the best in them, from wilderness survival to anime to murder mystery.

Outlast Season 2

(Courtesy Netflix)

For Survivor fans who want higher stakes. Sixteen strangers dropped off in the Alaskan wilderness without food or water must form four teams. The goal? Outlast each other in this harsh landscape before racing to the end in the hopes of winning $1 million dollars. Season 1 saw some of the most tactical, emotionless game-playing I’ve ever seen from any of these wilderness reality shows. Season 2 returns with competitors who are already familiar with how the game is played and come armed with strategy. This is some popcorn-worthy reality television.

Pair with: Duct Tape. Regarded as one of the best strains to shut down your brain and when we’re talking about reality TV, which often repeats itself throughout an episode, you could use some forgetfulness and wonder.

All episodes streaming now on Netflix

Chimp Crazy

(Courtesy HBO)

A story of obsession, kidnapping, and subterfuge from Eric Goode, the producer who brought you Tiger King. This time he returns with a limited docu-series about people’s obsessions with owning Chimpanzees. A gripping ride that keeps you watching with a mix of surprise and confusion, this is more than just a rehashing of the theme. This time, you’ll follow Goode, a fake filmmaker and a real crew as they ride along with the self-proclaimed ‘Dolly Parton of the Chimp World.’ A second rare chance to see and hear what it’s like trying to raise exotic animals and the bizarre lengths people will go to keep them.

Pair with: Kush Mints. There are moments of movie suspense mixed with real-life danger to some of the people and animals featured in the movie. This helps you take in both sides to appreciate this documentary/heist movie.

All episodes streaming now on HBO MAX

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Featuring dope magic battles, this suggestion is one that comes to us from Ted over at Alien Labs. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is the 2023 anime adaptation of a popular Japanese manga series that has 22 million copies in circulation. The elven mage Frieren was part of an adventuring party that embarked on a 10-year quest to slay the Demon King. After their success, she’s left to deal with the vast years of life she has left to live during this era of peace. Upon the death of one of her companions, she’s struck by how short human lives are and sets out on a new quest to meet old and new companions and reunite with her fallen comrade at the resting place of souls.

Pair with: Papaya Punch to get the creativity going through the introduction and the body high to relax as you watch the whole thing. Back in 2021, Leafly recommended this for anime and 3 years later we stand by this choice.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime or Crunchyroll

Only Murders in the Building

Season 3 of this quirky Hulu murder mystery/comedy builds on the previous two seasons while only catching a mild case of callback fever. This time Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are joined by another cast of big stars in a budget that will leave you wondering how this is on Hulu. Wholesome and easy to watch, this is an easy binge for people who are getting ripped around their family and need to draw attention away from themselves while still enjoying their high.

Pair with:Cap Junky, for a social high that gets you into the show and won’t leave the people around you wondering why you’re giggling to yourself in the corner.

Episodes 1-4 now streaming on Hulu

Dimension 20

Dropout TV is one of the best monthly subscriptions I have. A content hub for nerds and the nerdy-at-heart, one of their most popular programs is the live Dungeons & Dragons adventure Dimension 20. Comedian, Actor, and Gamemaster Brennan Lee Mulligan, along with a hilarious cast of comedians and improv actors create campaigns that seem as much fun to watch as they are to play. Beloved by a vast core group of fans, this year the show got even bigger when they sat down for a season with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, traveled for a live UK tour, and were mentioned in TIME magazine in an article on the rise of live D&D’s popularity.

Streaming now on Dropout TV

Pair with:Permanent Marker, which should keep you laughing through the brilliant improvisations but also give you the mental awareness to keep up with the actual gameplay if you’re a fan of tabletop gaming.

Into The Badlands

Originally an AMC show, Into The Badlands is set in a post-apocalyptic land where guns have disappeared and life is ruled by five cruel Barons who share the power in an uneasy alliance. The fighting is straight out of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. As with any TV show there are those filler episodes as they move the story along but just like Game of Thrones, this is a show that isn’t afraid to kill off major characters. There are three seasons to binge, and while the last one does start to go a little off the rails, it was canceled before they could start the fourth season so you’ll let it slide while you watch Nick Frost pummel bad guys using the martial arts he learned from monks who’ve learned to control a secret power.

Pair with:Blue Dream. You’ll have all the mental energy to understand this new world but be happy and relaxed enough to not realize you already flew through the whole first season.

All episodes currently available to stream on Netflix

The Penguin

Colin Farrell is damn near unrecognizable as small-time member of Gotham’s Falconi mob, Oz Cobb (we know, but DC Comics president Jim Lee himself signed off on the change). A character with less than 13 minutes on-screen in the 2022 Batman film, Farrell gives depth to the life of a gritty, mid-level mobster dipping his crooked toes into the comical darkness often found in the Gotham universe TV show. Tony Soprano comparisons aside, the acting here is great (especially from Cristin Milioti), and paints Farrell’s Penguin as a true anti-hero.

Episode 1 and 2 streaming now on HBO Max

Pair with:OG Kush for the perfect relaxing body buzz to turn off the lights and enjoy the gritty streets of Gotham. Plus, stay in the moment when it gets a little comedic.

Uzumaki: Spiral Into Horror

After 5 years of delays, Uzumaki premieres with 4 episodes on September 28— you can guarantee people will be on the edge of their seats. Japanese horror master Junji Ito’s series gets an adaptation that follows the lives of two high schoolers living in the town of Kurouzu-cho. After a strange spiral curse starts affecting the town, they must find a way to make it out alive as things begin to take a turn towards the strange and horrible. Some hardcore fans are worried that the small number of episodes won’t fully convey the 600 page story but the trailer released by Adult Swim has everyone ready to turn off the lights and welcome October with an epic horror story.

Pair with: Purple Push Pop, to help keep you stuck to the couch throughout the insane imagery and possible jump scares.

Airs September 28 on Adult Swim

Coming Soon

SECRET LEVEL

From the creators of Love and Robots comes a whole new series inspired by the worlds of beloved video game franchises like Armored Core, Mega Man, and Warhammer. Fifteen different episodes based on original short stories will be available through Amazon starting in December.

ASIA by BBC

Who doesn’t love to lis ten to David Attenborough, especially when you’re high. Sir David & the BBC make history yet again with its first nature documentary focused solely on Asia. Seven, one-hour episodes will have you following Rhinos in Nepal, Elephants in Sri Lanka, and sea snakes swimming along the Pacific Ocean.