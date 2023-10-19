Eye candy-gas: Photo galleries from Best Strains of Harvest 2023

Reporting Leafly’s annual Strains of Harvest always yields a bumper crop of badass bud photos that can’t all make the cut. Here are some more gorgeous, mouthwatering colas to get you stoked on the sungrown season’s end.

Read the main story and then enjoy even more Croptober goodness below.

Video: Paradiso Gardens’ founder Christina DiPaci Topics: loves of the greenhouse; flavor trends; the Salinas, CA scene; the <20% THC movement; the ugly weed movement; Jilly Bean; batch sizes; pricing; and relaunching the brand. Ridgeline Farms’ crop, Humboldt County, CA (Courtesy Ridgeline Farms) Nightlife Ridgeline Runtz LANTZ

Inside the Cookies greenhouse, Humboldt County, CA

(Photo by Justin Bowers, Courtesy Cookies)

Mexican Flan Triple Scoop (Photo by Justin Bowers, Courtesy Cookies)

Farmer and the Felon, Sonoma County, CA

(Georgia Pie)

Pave Mega Wellness OG (Photos by Phil Novack; Courtesy Farmer and the Felon)

Humboldt Seed Co mega-pheno hunt pics

Blueberry Pancakes (Courtesy Humboldt Seed Co)

Blueberry Pancakes Jelly Donutz

The Humboldt Seed Co team checks the crop. (Courtesy HSC)

SPARC Farms harvest, Sonoma County, CA

A+B x G41 Forbidden Cheetah Piss x White Runtz SFV OG x LCG

Lost Paradise Organics’ harvest, Whitethorn, CA

Gazzurple (Courtesy Lost Paradise Organics)

Forbidden Muffin Cookie Bread

Lost Paradise’s Josh Chestnut says: “This is the highest grade herb we’ve ever produced. The fall colors and smells are divine. From the vibrant pink pistils of the Forbidden Muffin to the glittery snowflake trichomes on the Gazzurple, every strain is to be admired, smelled and appreciated while still living.”

More from Sonoma Hills Farm, Petaluma, CA

Purple Pistachio at Sonoma Hills Farm. (David Downs/Leafly)

Joyce Cenali Thick trunks

Joyce Cenali says: “I think we’re going to have really strong numbers off this garden.”

Swami Select, Mendocino County, CA

Royal Highness (Courtesy Swami Select)

Lemon Sour Diesel Swami

Nikki from Swami Select says: “We are in the heart of harvest now and it is so beautiful! The late winter cold last season has everyone up here with smaller plants than usual, everything got started late, but all good—we grow for quality not quantity and always feel the smaller plants are better, more concentrated.”

HendRx Nursery photos Savage Farm SoHum OG (Courtesy HendRx Nursery) Strawberry Biscotti grown at Happy Day Farm.

From Leafly editor David Downs’ garden