Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Strains & products

Eye candy-gas: Photo galleries from Best Strains of Harvest 2023

Published on October 19, 2023
Georgia Pie (Photo by Phil Novack, Courtesy Farmer and the Felon)
Georgia Pie (Photo by Phil Novack, Courtesy Farmer and the Felon)

Reporting Leafly’s annual Strains of Harvest always yields a bumper crop of badass bud photos that can’t all make the cut. Here are some more gorgeous, mouthwatering colas to get you stoked on the sungrown season’s end.

Read the main story and then enjoy even more Croptober goodness below.

13 best cannabis strains of harvest 2023 image
13 best cannabis strains of harvest 2023

Video: Paradiso Gardens’ founder Christina DiPaci

Topics: loves of the greenhouse; flavor trends; the Salinas, CA scene; the <20% THC movement; the ugly weed movement; Jilly Bean; batch sizes; pricing; and relaunching the brand.

Ridgeline Farms’ crop, Humboldt County, CA

(Courtesy Ridgeline Farms)
(Courtesy Ridgeline Farms)
Nightlife
Ridgeline Runtz
LANTZ
Related
How to order weed delivery online with Leafly
(Photo by Justin Bowers, Courtesy Cookies)
Mexican Flan
Triple Scoop
(Photo by Justin Bowers, Courtesy Cookies)

Farmer and the Felon, Sonoma County, CA

(Georgia Pie)
Pave
Mega Wellness OG
(Photos by Phil Novack; Courtesy Farmer and the Felon)

Humboldt Seed Co mega-pheno hunt pics

Blueberry Pancakes (Courtesy Humboldt Seed Co)
Blueberry Pancakes (Courtesy Humboldt Seed Co)
Blueberry Pancakes
Jelly Donutz
The Humboldt Seed Co team checks the crop. (Courtesy HSC)
The Humboldt Seed Co team checks the crop. (Courtesy HSC)

SPARC Farms harvest, Sonoma County, CA

A+B x G41
Forbidden Cheetah Piss x White Runtz
SFV OG x LCG

Lost Paradise Organics’ harvest, Whitethorn, CA

Gazzurple (Courtesy Lost Paradise Organics)
Gazzurple (Courtesy Lost Paradise Organics)
Forbidden Muffin
Cookie Bread

Lost Paradise’s Josh Chestnut says: “This is the highest grade herb we’ve ever produced. The fall colors and smells are divine. From the vibrant pink pistils of the Forbidden Muffin to the glittery snowflake trichomes on the Gazzurple, every strain is to be admired, smelled and appreciated while still living.”

More from Sonoma Hills Farm, Petaluma, CA

Pistachio at Sonoma Hills Farm. (David Downs/Leafly)
Purple Pistachio at Sonoma Hills Farm. (David Downs/Leafly)
Joyce Cenali
Thick trunks

Joyce Cenali says: “I think we’re going to have really strong numbers off this garden.”

Swami Select, Mendocino County, CA

Royal Highness (Courtesy Swami Select)
Royal Highness (Courtesy Swami Select)
Lemon Sour Diesel
Swami

Nikki from Swami Select says: “We are in the heart of harvest now and it is so beautiful! The late winter cold last season has everyone up here with smaller plants than usual, everything got started late, but all good—we grow for quality not quantity and always feel the smaller plants are better, more concentrated.”

HendRx Nursery photos

Savage Farm SoHum OG (Courtesy HendRx Nursery)
Strawberry Biscotti grown at Happy Day Farm.
Strawberry Biscotti grown at Happy Day Farm.

From Leafly editor David Downs’ garden

Purest Indica
Rootbeer Freeze
Seeds from Ag Seed Co, Freeborn Selections. (David Downs/Leafly)

Shop highly rated dispensaries near you

Showing you dispensaries near
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • See all dispensaries
See all dispensaries
croptoberharvestoutdoorphoto essay
David Downs
David Downs
Leafly Senior Editor David Downs is the former Cannabis Editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. He's appeared on The Today Show, and written for Scientific American, The New York Times, WIRED, Rolling Stone, The Onion A/V Club, High Times, and many more outlets. He is a 2023 judge for The Emerald Cup, and has covered weed since 2009.
View David Downs's articles

The latest in Strains & products

Show all
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.