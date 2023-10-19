Eye candy-gas: Photo galleries from Best Strains of Harvest 2023

Reporting Leafly’s annual Strains of Harvest always yields a bumper crop of badass bud photos that can’t all make the cut. Here are some more gorgeous, mouthwatering colas to get you stoked on the sungrown season’s end.
Read the main story and then enjoy even more Croptober goodness below.
Video: Paradiso Gardens’ founder Christina DiPaci
Topics: loves of the greenhouse; flavor trends; the Salinas, CA scene; the <20% THC movement; the ugly weed movement; Jilly Bean; batch sizes; pricing; and relaunching the brand.
Ridgeline Farms’ crop, Humboldt County, CA
Inside the Cookies greenhouse, Humboldt County, CA
Farmer and the Felon, Sonoma County, CA
Humboldt Seed Co mega-pheno hunt pics
SPARC Farms harvest, Sonoma County, CA
Lost Paradise Organics’ harvest, Whitethorn, CA
Lost Paradise’s Josh Chestnut says: “This is the highest grade herb we’ve ever produced. The fall colors and smells are divine. From the vibrant pink pistils of the Forbidden Muffin to the glittery snowflake trichomes on the Gazzurple, every strain is to be admired, smelled and appreciated while still living.”
More from Sonoma Hills Farm, Petaluma, CA
Joyce Cenali says: “I think we’re going to have really strong numbers off this garden.”
Swami Select, Mendocino County, CA
Nikki from Swami Select says: “We are in the heart of harvest now and it is so beautiful! The late winter cold last season has everyone up here with smaller plants than usual, everything got started late, but all good—we grow for quality not quantity and always feel the smaller plants are better, more concentrated.”