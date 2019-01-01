About this product
Smoking effects Purple Haze will supply you with an energetic buzz. A very soaring, rushy, euphoric effect that isn’t edgey or uncomfortable that is long lasting with a mellow easy comedown. It’s psychedelic imagery effect and soaring, rushy body high can be somewhat unsuitable for some. Eventually the introspective mellow Indica high will take over. Plant features The Purple Haze plants are quite tall, yet shorter than other Sativa strains. The plant has long, running buds that have a large density and a sticky thick coating of trichomes. The color of Purple Haze is darker than other Sativa strains and develops bright green leaves and an ample coating of bright orange hairs. Medicinal use Purple Haze provides a very effective relief of even severe pain and works well for depression as well as migraines, anxiety, depression and nausea.
Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.