About this product

Smoking effects Purple Haze will supply you with an energetic buzz. A very soaring, rushy, euphoric effect that isn’t edgey or uncomfortable that is long lasting with a mellow easy comedown. It’s psychedelic imagery effect and soaring, rushy body high can be somewhat unsuitable for some. Eventually the introspective mellow Indica high will take over. Plant features The Purple Haze plants are quite tall, yet shorter than other Sativa strains. The plant has long, running buds that have a large density and a sticky thick coating of trichomes. The color of Purple Haze is darker than other Sativa strains and develops bright green leaves and an ample coating of bright orange hairs. Medicinal use Purple Haze provides a very effective relief of even severe pain and works well for depression as well as migraines, anxiety, depression and nausea.