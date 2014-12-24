About this product

Purple Haze feminized seeds produce high-yielding and mood-elevating plants when grown correctly. This 30% Indica / 70% Sativa hybrid plant has THC levels of up to 20% and flowers can be seen in as little as 9 weeks. Purple Haze tastes of sweet berries with strong tones of blueberry with an earthy yet sweet scent. Users can expect a creative, joyful buzz with an uplifting and chilled out high. This strain has been known to help with ADD, ADHD, combat depression and even fight fatigue. Purple Haze has also been known to help bust stress and reduce the symptoms of PTSD.