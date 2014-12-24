I Love Growing Marijuana
Purple Haze feminized seeds produce high-yielding and mood-elevating plants when grown correctly. This 30% Indica / 70% Sativa hybrid plant has THC levels of up to 20% and flowers can be seen in as little as 9 weeks. Purple Haze tastes of sweet berries with strong tones of blueberry with an earthy yet sweet scent. Users can expect a creative, joyful buzz with an uplifting and chilled out high. This strain has been known to help with ADD, ADHD, combat depression and even fight fatigue. Purple Haze has also been known to help bust stress and reduce the symptoms of PTSD.
Purple Haze effects
783 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
