3C AC/DC

by 3C Farms

5.04
About this product

This CBD strain is perfect for those looking to relieve their ailments without experiencing the typical cannabis head change. Piney and cheesy in flavor, this strain is immensely anti-inflammatory. Its namesake derives from the legendary stadium rock group, ACDC.

4 customer reviews

5.04

woopah

I cannot emphasize how helpful this strain has been for me in treating my Ulcerative Colitis. Its anti-inflammatory effects are unmatched in my experience and it is one of the few strains that doesn't make me sleepy during the day. It gives me a boost of energy while keeping my mind clear for daily activities. Thank you 3C Farms for this wonderful strain. :)

ElectriCowboy

Simply Amazing. This manages my General Anxiety Disorder and Panic Disorder better than any other medication I've taken. I used to take Xanax and Klonopin several times a week to alleviate panic attacks, which would leave me feeling like a zombie. Since trying high CBD strains suchs as this one I have not had to take any meds ofther than Cannabis for 6 months. This product is amazing, but really hard to get a hold of.

SEG

Just tried this for the first time. Using this for fibromyalgia and near crippling back pain (combo fibro + temporary pain from injury), while still needing to get work done. I'm about 5 minutes into three small hits, and I feel a body lightness, a generalized ease of my general pain and a higher than expected ease of the acute back pain. My head is generally unaffected, except for a slight sense of increased relaxation. It's hard to find an effect like this in my local city. I hope this strain remains readily available.

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

3C Farms Logo
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.