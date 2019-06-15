SEG on June 30th, 2017

Just tried this for the first time. Using this for fibromyalgia and near crippling back pain (combo fibro + temporary pain from injury), while still needing to get work done. I'm about 5 minutes into three small hits, and I feel a body lightness, a generalized ease of my general pain and a higher than expected ease of the acute back pain. My head is generally unaffected, except for a slight sense of increased relaxation. It's hard to find an effect like this in my local city. I hope this strain remains readily available.