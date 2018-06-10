Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sasquatch is more than a legendary creature; it is also a legendary strain. Our take on Original Glue, Sasquatch Sap is our most popular sativa and one of our most popular strains overall. It has the most well-rounded effects of all our sativa strains, producing a relaxing, yet joyful high.
on June 10th, 2018
This bud hits all the aspects that you would want in a hybrid with great taste and the effects are a mix of alertness and pain relief so good for daytime... start with a small amount as it's quite potent til you see what is your comfort zone is.
3C Sasquatch Sap is a unique and heady sativa, dishing out a strong meditative mental state from the onset that slinks down into the body. The aroma and flavor of this flower’s tightly bound colas are distinctive, leading with a heavy dose of diesel and finishing with tartness on the palate. This strain is a hybrid blend of Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel, doling out semi-stimulating qualities that fill the body with warmth while setting the mind free. Enjoy this strain before physical activity for a complementary body high, or after physical activity to reinvigorate the mind and im-bue the body with an airy lightness.