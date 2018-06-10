 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sasquatch Sap

by 3C Farms

About this product

Sasquatch is more than a legendary creature; it is also a legendary strain. Our take on Original Glue, Sasquatch Sap is our most popular sativa and one of our most popular strains overall. It has the most well-rounded effects of all our sativa strains, producing a relaxing, yet joyful high.

gbcooper

This bud hits all the aspects that you would want in a hybrid with great taste and the effects are a mix of alertness and pain relief so good for daytime... start with a small amount as it's quite potent til you see what is your comfort zone is.

About this strain

Sasquatch Sap

3C Sasquatch Sap is a unique and heady sativa, dishing out a strong meditative mental state from the onset that slinks down into the body. The aroma and flavor of this flower’s tightly bound colas are distinctive, leading with a heavy dose of diesel and finishing with tartness on the palate. This strain is a hybrid blend of Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel, doling out semi-stimulating qualities that fill the body with warmth while setting the mind free. Enjoy this strain before physical activity for a complementary body high, or after physical activity to reinvigorate the mind and im-bue the body with an airy lightness.  

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.