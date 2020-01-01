Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Our lab-grade bulk Delta 8 THC oil is a lower grade Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract that is useful for laboratory testing or for those looking to handle the refining of the oil on their own. It’s 100% hemp-derived, federally legal, and typically contains 75-93% Delta 8 THC and less than 95% total cannabinoids. This Delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that will not crystallize. Current Production: 100+ kg/month Scalability: We can scale as large as you need Extract Description: Type: Lab Grade Bulk Delta 8 THC oil Δ8THC Concentration: 70-93% Delta 8 THC Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Hemp Δ9THC Content: None detected Terpenes: Can be added upon request
Be the first to review this product.