  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Bulk Delta 8 THC Oil – Lab Grade (70-93% Δ8THC)

Bulk Delta 8 THC Oil – Lab Grade (70-93% Δ8THC)

by 3CHI

3CHI Other Miscellaneous Bulk Delta 8 THC Oil – Lab Grade (70-93% Δ8THC)

About this product

Our lab-grade bulk Delta 8 THC oil is a lower grade Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract that is useful for laboratory testing or for those looking to handle the refining of the oil on their own. It’s 100% hemp-derived, federally legal, and typically contains 75-93% Delta 8 THC and less than 95% total cannabinoids. This Delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that will not crystallize. Current Production: 100+ kg/month Scalability: We can scale as large as you need Extract Description: Type: Lab Grade Bulk Delta 8 THC oil Δ8THC Concentration: 70-93% Delta 8 THC Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Hemp Δ9THC Content: None detected Terpenes: Can be added upon request

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. We've invented a way to make the purest federally legal Delta 8 in the world. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. Our Delta 8 is the purest and most potent in the world and is used and recommended by doctors around the country. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.