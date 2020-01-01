Low Dose Tincture 250mg
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our CBN oil comes with your desired amount of CBN and potent mix of CBD, CBC, other minor cannabinoids, and a tailored terpene blend with a high concentration of beta-caryophyllene, a terpene that acts as a cannabinoid and binds CB2 receptors, as well as a range of other terpenes to help bring out maximum effects. This blend is the same as our old Comfortably Numb formula. Product Description Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum cannabinol extract with non detected levels of THC Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN), 1000 mg (33.3 mg CBN) Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp THC Content: None detected Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes
Be the first to review this product.