Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
You’ve got a quarter pound, we’ve got a hermetically-sealed jar that’s begging to keep it fresh. Why are you making it beg? That’s not cool. All it wants to do is help you out. It’s offering you quality, clarity, strength, and your choice of two pewter medallions. So please, for the jar’s sake, stop the charade and just say yes. Specs: Holds: 4 oz (113 g) | 64 fl oz (1.9 l) Height: 8.5” (21.6 cm) Width: 5. 0” (12.7 cm) Latch Top Lid with Gasket Seal Hand-crafted Pewter Medallion Pressed Borosilicate Glass Made in Italy 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
Be the first to review this product.