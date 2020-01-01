Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
When you're holding a half-ounce of dank, you owe it to yourself to remember these very important things about the large Pop-Top jar. First, it has a durable base. Second, it pops with freshness every time you open it. And third, High Times called it ‰ÛÏthe best in herb storage.in Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket Holds: å_+ oz (16.0 g) | 10 fl oz (300 ml) Height: 4.5in (11.4 cm) Width: 3.5in (8.9 cm) Made in the USA 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
Be the first to review this product.