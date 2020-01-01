Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Gray]
by Vessel®
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
When we learned about Egypt in school, our teachers spoke about Cleopatra and the Sphinx. Why the hell didn’t they tell us that Egyptians used violet glass to protect valuable herbs and essences from the sun? They may have kept the secret, but we’re here to spread the knowledge and share their ancient wisdom. Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: Tons of concentrate (50 ml) Height: 1.5” (3.8 cm) Width: 2.0” (6.4 cm) Made in Europe 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See Available Designs on the 420 Science website
Be the first to review this product.