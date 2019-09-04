highashighsky
on September 4th, 2019
running hard, love this guy
WHY CHOOSE A DA BUDDHA? The ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion Glass-on-glass components provide great tasting vapor and easy cleaning access Temperature is adjustable to fit your chosen herbal blend, as well as your personal inhale speed Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market Aircraft-grade Aluminum Housing ensures durability and strength Padded Storage Bag made of the same Hempster material as the standard SSV storage bag. Add on an Aromatherapy Dish for wax and oil melts so you can keep your house smelling wonderful 24/7
on August 29th, 2019
Sold and affordable!
on August 29th, 2019
its just amazing how good this thing works, and with the aroma top I can really vape when ever I want.
Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.