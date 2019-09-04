highashighsky
on September 4th, 2019
love it in my rig
Turn your torch into a tool for vaporization with the all-new Elev8R Vaporizer! This vaporizer comes with a patent-pending special designed heater that turns our modified conical joint into a vape beast. This also comes with a wand for standalone vaporizing, as well as a rig adapter so you can throw this on your favorite piece! Using this vaporizer is as simple as filling your wand or rig adapter with your herb and/or concentrates of choice, torching the heater for 45 seconds or less with a butane torch, and inhaling for multiple, super flavorful hits. All the glass of the Elev8R except the Quartz Heater is made from borosilicate glass in Colorado Springs by Elev8's own glass blowing team.
on August 29th, 2019
Powerful hits!
on August 29th, 2019
bowl is huge!
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.