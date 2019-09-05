EL_Chrispy
on September 5th, 2019
I don't like the mod version but the pen battery is F*#Kin Awesome has build in stash for your wax. the mod is good if you want to be able to just change batteries. my pen battery usally last good amount of time. even when i left it out in my freezing truck on cold winter night. The top tip things is DA SHIT for wax essepcially if you like lower temp Dabs the inner heater can be replaced for pretty cheap when it gets to caked in resin. thats if you don't clean it regular. totaly able to soak in alcohol. the only way ill even do wax oils