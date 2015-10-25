Mother’s Helper is a hybrid cross between the sativa Chocolope and a Northern Lights #5 indica. Combining these polar opposite genetics results in a variety of phenotypes that lean to either side of the indica-sativa spectrum. Mother’s Helper tends to make consumers feel happy, creative, and uplifting, and offers medical benefits to patients treating pain, stress, anxiety, nausea, and migraines.
