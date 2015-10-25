ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Mother's Helper
Hybrid

4.6 112 reviews

Mother’s Helper

Mother’s Helper

Mother’s Helper is a hybrid cross between the sativa Chocolope and a Northern Lights #5 indica. Combining these polar opposite genetics results in a variety of phenotypes that lean to either side of the indica-sativa spectrum. Mother’s Helper tends to make consumers feel happy, creative, and uplifting, and offers medical benefits to patients treating pain, stress, anxiety, nausea, and migraines.

Effects

71 people reported 604 effects
Energetic 80%
Uplifted 67%
Happy 64%
Focused 57%
Creative 52%
Pain 42%
Stress 35%
Depression 33%
Headaches 30%
Fatigue 29%
Dry mouth 19%
Anxious 2%
Dry eyes 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

112

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
Mother’s Helper

Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
5 Modern Psychedelic Rock Albums to Listen to While High
New Strains Alert: Mob Boss, Timewreck, Somango, Jack Skellington, and Mother's Helper

Most popular in