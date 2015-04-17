About this product
The wax maxer is the most inclusive vape pen when paired with the battery featuring the storage container. With a built-in dab tool, all you need is your pen filled with concentrates, the battery fully charged and you are good to go for days. Click on the buy now button and learn more why this is the pen for you if you like connissoure style waxes and concentrates.
Glad Max effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
