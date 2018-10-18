 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Energize Disposable Pen

by Aces Extracts

About this product

Known for its sweet smell and flavor notes of pine and sage, this strain is complimented by an invigorating Terpinolene forward terpene blend. The perfect way to get you through a long day. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.

1 customer review

5.01

justneedabreak

Pure as it gets. Felt amazing! Love this brand and this sativa vape pen!

About this strain

Durban Poison

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape 2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape Aces Extracts is the superior cannabis lifestyle brand intended to fit your active lifestyle. Launched in Los Angeles in 2017 and currently available in California and Nevada. Aces products are specifically designed to compliment your active lifestyle. Our products are named after their intended effect, and are packaged in convenient, discreet hardware that is always ready when you are.