justneedabreak
on October 18th, 2018
Pure as it gets. Felt amazing! Love this brand and this sativa vape pen!
Known for its sweet smell and flavor notes of pine and sage, this strain is complimented by an invigorating Terpinolene forward terpene blend. The perfect way to get you through a long day. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.