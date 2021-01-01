 Loading…

Blue Razz - Syrup 6 Pack Tray

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Out of the blue comes this captivating syrup that will take your drink to the next level. Activ-8 Blue Razz offers a blend like you’ve never tasted before. Packed with Delta 8 Hemp THC, our Delta 8 syrup is the perfect sidekick to any outing or a simple night at home looking to chill out. Just pour up the recommended serving size into your beverage of choice, and enjoy!

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

Runtz

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

