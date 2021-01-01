Cherry Pie - Disposable 10 Pack
by Activ-8 Delta 8
A summertime favorite, our Cherry delta 8 hemp THC disposable vapes are full of flavor and pack a consistent punch. Our disposable vapes are discreet and easy to use. Don’t forget, its pre-filled, so no need to worry about messy refills.
Activ-8 Delta 8
Cherry Pie
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
