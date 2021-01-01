 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Cherry - Syrup
Hybrid

Cherry - Syrup

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Write a review
Activ-8 Delta 8 Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Cherry - Syrup

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Welcome to the next item on your wishlist. Cherry Activ-8 is your gateway to relaxation with a smile. Just pour the syrup into your favorite beverage, shake it up and pour it up! Sweet, Smooth, Dank Delta 8 Hemp THC syrup, is everything the one thing you never knew you always wanted!

About this brand

Activ-8 Delta 8 Logo
Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review