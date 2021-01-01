Live Rosin Gummies, Strain Specific, Vegan Friendly - Indica / Sativa / Hybrid
About this product
Introducing our vegan-friendly, solventless gummies, äkta live rosin gummies deliver a brilliant smoking high in edible form. Made from the same pure live rosin hash oil you’ve come to love in our vape carts, äkta live rosin gummies deliver a truly unique high. Our full-spectrum live rosin hash oil delivers the true entourage effect with all the authentic cannabinoids and terpenes found naturally in the plant. That means a stronger high that is most similar to the effects of smoking or vaping versus a traditional edible.
About this brand
äkta
