SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
**SPECIAL SALE** ** Original full price is $94.95 ** **** Additional 10% OFF with "leafly" coupon code at check out **** Sore muscles? Back pain? Or other body related pain can be treated. – Let nature work its wonders – A high CBD concentration of 1000mg will help to relieve your body and muscle ache rapidly. The product contains CBD Isolate with no traces of high effect from THC Luxurious, natural and quick pain relief at your fingertips Our extra strength CBD Isolate pain relief cream is also formulated to rejuvenate your skin. Every product comes with a certificate of analysis performed by a third party laboratory and is found here. Ingredients: Coconut oil | Cocoa butter | Beeswax | Arnica montana | Calendula | Peppermint essential oil | Rosemary essential oil | Tea tree essential oil | Frankincense essential oil | Vitamin E | CBD Isolate – 1000 mg Used for: Headaches (Rub on Temple / Face to Control Migraine or Dizziness / Nausea) \ Neck, Shoulder, Forearm, and Wrist Pain \ Tennis Elbow, Golfers Elbow, Ulnar Nerve Pain \ Deep Tissue Muscle Soreness \ Aches, Cramps, Strains, Spasms, Sprains, Pulls \ Injury Recovery for Athletes \ Swollen, Sore, or Stiff Joints \ Upper Body & Lower Back Pain \ Pinched Nerve (Sciatica) \ Achilles Injury \ Heel Plantar \ Tendinitis / Ligament MCL ACL Tendon Tear \ Running Injuries & Shin Splints Directions: Apply using 1-2 fingers in a circular, overlapping motion on the affected area. Increase the amount of salve as necessary to achieve the desired effect. Storage: Store at room temperature away from sunlight. Warnings: Not a numbing cream or a curing product
on January 2nd, 2020
This cream not only helped to minimize my knee pain, but also helped with my skin healing after I burned myself cooking! 🤦🏼♂️ I've been using it almost daily and it looks like it will last me for at least 3-4 months.
on December 8th, 2019
I’ve purchased very expensive skincare products and not one product I’ve bought worked this great as this product. I recommend you consider changing it to "Healing Cream" as it helps with dry skin too!
on December 4th, 2019
Just great, def buying again. I wasn't sure how much to use, by applying a bit more helped me a lot with neck pain. Guys, I wanna see more products from you!