  1000mg CBD | HEMP Pain Relief Cream | Extra Strength

1000mg CBD | HEMP Pain Relief Cream | Extra Strength

by Allure Hemp

5.025
**SPECIAL SALE** ** Original full price is $94.95 ** **** Additional 10% OFF with "leafly" coupon code at check out **** Sore muscles? Back pain? Or other body related pain can be treated. – Let nature work its wonders – A high CBD concentration of 1000mg will help to relieve your body and muscle ache rapidly. The product contains CBD Isolate with no traces of high effect from THC Luxurious, natural and quick pain relief at your fingertips Our extra strength CBD Isolate pain relief cream is also formulated to rejuvenate your skin. Every product comes with a certificate of analysis performed by a third party laboratory and is found here. Ingredients: Coconut oil | Cocoa butter | Beeswax | Arnica montana | Calendula | Peppermint essential oil | Rosemary essential oil | Tea tree essential oil | Frankincense essential oil | Vitamin E | CBD Isolate – 1000 mg Used for: Headaches (Rub on Temple / Face to Control Migraine or Dizziness / Nausea) \ Neck, Shoulder, Forearm, and Wrist Pain \ Tennis Elbow, Golfers Elbow, Ulnar Nerve Pain \ Deep Tissue Muscle Soreness \ Aches, Cramps, Strains, Spasms, Sprains, Pulls \ Injury Recovery for Athletes \ Swollen, Sore, or Stiff Joints \ Upper Body & Lower Back Pain \ Pinched Nerve (Sciatica) \ Achilles Injury \ Heel Plantar \ Tendinitis / Ligament MCL ACL Tendon Tear \ Running Injuries & Shin Splints Directions: Apply using 1-2 fingers in a circular, overlapping motion on the affected area. Increase the amount of salve as necessary to achieve the desired effect. Storage: Store at room temperature away from sunlight. Warnings: Not a numbing cream or a curing product

5.025

the_rocket_1

This cream not only helped to minimize my knee pain, but also helped with my skin healing after I burned myself cooking! 🤦🏼‍♂️ I've been using it almost daily and it looks like it will last me for at least 3-4 months.

detiyoj

I’ve purchased very expensive skincare products and not one product I’ve bought worked this great as this product. I recommend you consider changing it to "Healing Cream" as it helps with dry skin too!

BADBoy7712

Just great, def buying again. I wasn't sure how much to use, by applying a bit more helped me a lot with neck pain. Guys, I wanna see more products from you!

Use "leafly" coupon code for 10% off Allure Hemp was founded in the heart of Los Angeles, California (home of the best cannabis plants in the world); this movement started out with an idea at home and is now coming to life with the increase of people demanding an all natural pain relief remedy. We want to deliver the best experience and outcome to our customers by providing a product formulated only from organic and 100% natural ingredients. Allure Hemp stands behind its product and the ingredients used to conceive it. Our goal is to deliver you a luxury, authentic and healthy product at an affordable price.