 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Candyland

Candyland

by Aloha Botanics

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Aloha Botanics Cannabis Flower Candyland
Aloha Botanics Cannabis Flower Candyland

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Candyland by Aloha Botanics

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

knighla

As always, Aloha botanicals delivers on this Hybrid. A great jump on your night out! #420sweepstakes

Dread151

Love this strain it's has a really sweet smell to me nice and camo colored with a good relaxed energetic high #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

About this brand

Aloha Botanics Logo
Cultivators and curators of Cannabis that embodies the serenity and splendor of the Pacific Islands.