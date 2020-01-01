Faceoff OG x Gelato 41 ( Apex Black Label )
$60.00MSRP
About this product
Faceoff, an Indica dominant hybrid that is known for its full-body effects crossed with Gelato 41, another indica dominant hybrid known for being a heavy hitter is a recipe for relaxation. One taste of this strain will have you ready to end your day early. Only enjoy this one towards the end of the day.
About this strain
Black Label
Crossing Organkid OG-kush 2003 and an unknown kush, Black Label is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group. It has a pine and lemony scent with dense resinous buds. Black Label is great for winding down at the end of the evening as its fast-acting high helps sedate both body and mind.