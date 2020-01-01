 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Apex Extractions

Faceoff, an Indica dominant hybrid that is known for its full-body effects crossed with Gelato 41, another indica dominant hybrid known for being a heavy hitter is a recipe for relaxation. One taste of this strain will have you ready to end your day early. Only enjoy this one towards the end of the day.

Crossing Organkid OG-kush 2003 and an unknown kush, Black Label is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group. It has a pine and lemony scent with dense resinous buds. Black Label is great for winding down at the end of the evening as its fast-acting high helps sedate both body and mind.

Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the full spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.