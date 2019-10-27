 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

by Apothca

1 customer review

MassMedicinal

Apothca has mouth-watering carts in general, but I can honestly say that this was the best tasting cartridge I'd ever had. The combination of two of the most delicious strains of all time, Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie, is just exquisite, and delivers a happy and creative head buzz that feels like an even mix of both lineages. A great option for daytime treatment of depression and fatigue, that will allow you to remain physically active while enjoying a semi-fuzzy mental euphoria. A must try from Apothca!

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

Apothca is a vertically-integrated cannabis company deeply committed to the patients of Massachusetts. With a Recreational Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon and a non-Psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia, our team is well versed in the needs of our industry and more specifically, our patients. Our team of cultivators, extractors, and advocates work together to ensure the successful delivery of quality medicine; ranging from flower/pre-rolls to extractions, edibles, tinctures and more. Our genetics are carefully chosen from seed and clone and bred in order to develop a premium range of craft strains. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in our 26 acre cultivation, extraction and kitchen facility, we are humbled to meet your needs.