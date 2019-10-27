1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g by Apothca
on October 27th, 2019
Apothca has mouth-watering carts in general, but I can honestly say that this was the best tasting cartridge I'd ever had. The combination of two of the most delicious strains of all time, Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie, is just exquisite, and delivers a happy and creative head buzz that feels like an even mix of both lineages. A great option for daytime treatment of depression and fatigue, that will allow you to remain physically active while enjoying a semi-fuzzy mental euphoria. A must try from Apothca!