Indica

Purple Hindu Kush

by Applegate River Roots

Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Purple Hindu Kush

Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

Purple Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

