AC/DC

by Aroma Cannabis

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic. One remarkable characteristic of ACDC is its THC:CBD ratio of 1:20, meaning this strain induces little to no intoxicating effects. Tests have put ACDC’s CBD content as high as 19%, which helps many patients treat pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon. 2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2. We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price. Oregonian Owned and Operated.