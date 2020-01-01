 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cactus Concentrate 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Cactus Concentrate 1g

About this product

Cactus Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Cactus

Cactus
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon