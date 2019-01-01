About this product
Zookies Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts
About this strain
Zookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon