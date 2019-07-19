About this strain
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
