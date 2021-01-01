Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Meat Breath
About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there. Hybrid - Meat Breath Taste: Chemical, Citrus, Diesel, Herbal, Spicy Feeling: Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting Description: Meat Breath lifts the mind and eases muscle tension for a peaceful, relaxed state.
About this brand
Baker's Cannabis
About this strain
Meat Breath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Meat Breath is an indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.
