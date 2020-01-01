 Loading…
Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch Larry OG

by Baker's Cannabis

About this product

A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.

About this strain

Larry OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

About this brand

Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!