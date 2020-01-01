 Loading…
  5. Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch Runtz
Hybrid

Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch Runtz

by Baker's Cannabis

Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Flower Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch Runtz

About this product

A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.

About this strain

Runtz

Runtz

A hyped Cookies Family strain, Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours.

 

 

About this brand

Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!