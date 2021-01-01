About this product

Seventh heaven is within reach with this relaxing hybrid. A cool purple color palette that exudes that effortless charisma and royal demeanor. Don’t underestimate the creamy and floral flavors, she’s got a little spice on the back end that will sneak up on the unprepared. With one strong hit, her intention is not to beat you into submission, but to seduce you and envelope you in her intoxicating essence. Relax, you’ll still be able to function…even after Laura Charles shows you her moves and leaves you with a kiss.